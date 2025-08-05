The NASCAR 25 Roster features several drivers across various series. From the Xfinity series, to the Craftsman Truck series and more, NASCAR 25 features many racers. But not everyone may know all the drivers, or which series they drive in. Therefore, we created this NASCAR 25 Roster List of all Drivers for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
NASCAR 25 Roster – All Confirmed Drivers, Series, & More
Overall, the following drivers and series are confirmed to be in NASCAR 25:
All Xfinity Series Drivers – NASCAR 25 Roster
Overall, 45 different drivers have been confirmed to appear in the Xfinity Series Roster for NASCAR 25. The number in the parentheses next to them indicates their driver number, and NOT a rating of any kind.
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|Anthony Alfredo (42)
|Young's Motorsports
|Austin Green (87)
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Austin Hill (21)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Blaine Perkins (31)
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Brennan Poole (44)
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Carson Kvapil (01)
|JR Motorsports
|Christian Eckes (16)
|Kaulig Racing
|Connor Zilisch (88)
|JR Motorsports
|Corey Day (17)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Daniel Dye (10)
|Kaulig Racing
|Daniel Suarez (9)
|JR Motorsports
|Garrett Smithley (14)
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|Greg Van Alst (35)
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Jeb Burton (27)
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Jeremy Clements (51)
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Jesse Love (2)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Joey Gase (53)
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Jordan Anderson (32)
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Josh Bilicki (91)
|DGM Racing
|Josh Williams (11)
|Kaulig Racing
|Justin Allgaier (7)
|JR Motorsports
|Leland Honeyman Jr. (70)
|Cope Family Racing
|Mason Massey (45)
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Matt DiBenedetto (99)
|Viking Motorsports
|Nick Sanchez (48)
|Big Machine Racing
|Parker Retzlaff (4)
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Patrick Emerling (07)
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|Preston Pardus (50)
|Pardus Racing
|Ross Chastain (9)
|JR Motorsports
|Ryan Ellis (71)
|DGM Racing
|Sammy Smith (8)
|JR Motorsports
|Shane Van Gisbergen (9)
|JR Motorsports
|Thomas Annunziata (70)
|Cope Family Racing
|Chad Finchum (66)
|MBM Motorsports
|Harrison Burton (25)
|AM Racing
|Kyle Sieg (28)
|RSS Racing
|Ryan Sieg (39)
|RSS Racing
|Sam Mayer (41)
|Haas Factory Team
|Sheldon Creed (00)
|Haas Factory Team
|Aric Almirola (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Brandon Jones (20)
|Joe Gibbs
|Dean Thompson (26)
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Ryan Truex (24)
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Taylor Gray (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|William Sawalich (18)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
Every Craftsman Truck Series Driver – NASCAR 25 Roster
|DRIVER (Number)
|TEAM
|Andres Perez De Lara (77)
|Spire Motorsports
|Bayley Currey (44)
|Niece Motorsports
|Ben Rhodes (99)
|Thorsport Racing
|Brandon Jones (1)
|Tricon Garage
|Brent Crews (1)
|Tricon Garage
|Bryan Dauzat (28)
|FDNY Racing
|Chandler Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports
|Clay Greenfield (95)
|GK Racing
|Cody Dennison (2)
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Conner Jones (44)
|Niece Motorsports
|Connor Mosack (81)
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Corey Heim (11)
|Tricon Garage
|Corey Lajoie (07)
|Spire Motorsports
|Cory Roper (04)
|Roper Racing
|Daniel Hemric (19)
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Dawson Sutton (26)
|Rackley War
|Frankie Muniz (33)
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Gio Ruggiero (17)
|Tricon Garage
|Grant Enfinger (9)
|CR7 Motorsports
|Jack Wood (91)
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Jake Garcia (13)
|Thorsport Racing
|Jayson Alexander (21)
|Floridian Motorsports
|Johnny Sauter (66)
|Thorsport Racing
|Josh Bilicki (44)
|Niece Motorsport
|Josh Reaume (22)
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Kaden Honeycutt (45)
|Niece Motorsports
|Kyle Busch (7)
|Spire Motorsports
|Kyle Larson (07)
|Spire Motorsports
|Lawless Alan (1)
|Tricon Garage
|Layne Riggs (34)
|Front Row Motorsports
|Luke Baldwin (66)
|Thorsport Racing
|Luke Fenhaus (66)
|Thorsport Racing
|Matt Crafton (88)
|Thorsport Racing
|Matt Gould (44)
|Niece Motorsports
|Matt Mills (42)
|Niece Motorsports
|Norm Benning (6)
|Norm Benning Racing
|Parker Kligerman (75)
|Henderson Motorsports
|Rajah Caruth (71)
|Spire Motorsports
|Ross Chastain (44)
|Niece Motorsports
|Spencer Boyd (76)
|Freedom Racing Enterprise
|Stephen Mallozzi (23)
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Stewart Friesen (52)
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Tanner Gray (15)
|Tricon Garage
|Timmy Hill (56)
|Hill Motorsports
|Toni Breidinger (5)
|Tricon Garage
|Ty Majeski (98)
|Thorsport Racing
|Tyler Ankrum (18)
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|William Salawich (1)
|Tricon Garage
All Arca Series Drivers – NASCAR 25 Roster
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|A.J. Moyer
|Moyer Petroniro Racing
|Alex Clubb
|Clubb Racing Inc.
|Alex Quarterly
|1/4 Ley Racing
|Amber Balcean
|Venturini Motorsports
|Andy Jankowiak
|Klas Motorsports
|Becca Monopoli
|City Garage Motorsports
|Blake Lothian
|Strike Mamba Racing
|Brad Smith
|Brad Smith Motorsports
|Brayton Laster
|Wayne Peterson Racing
|Brenden Queen
|Pinnacle Racing Group
|Brian Clubb
|Clubb Racing Inc.
|Caleb Costner
|CW Motorsports
|Cleetus McFarland
|Rette Jones Racing
|Cody Dennison
|Fast Track Racing
|Corey Day
|Spire Motorsports
|D.L. Wilson
|CW Motorsports
|Dale Quarterly
|1/4 Ley Racing
|David Smith
|Shockwave Motorsports
|Ed Pompa
|Fast Track Racing
|EJ Tamayo
|Fast Track Racing
|Eloy Falcon
|Rev Racing
|Eric Johnson Jr.
|Jerry Pitts Racing
|Hunter Wright
|Man Motorsports
|Isaac Kitzmiller
|CR7 Motorsports
|Isabella Robusto
|Venturini Motorsports
|Jackson McLerran
|Man Motorsports
|Jake Bollman
|Bill McAnally Racing
|Jake Finch
|Venturini Motorsports
|Jason Kitzmiller
|CR7 Motorsports
|Jonathan Reaume
|Strike Mamba Racing
|Kole Raz
|AM Racing
|Kyle Keller
|Jan's Racing.
|Kyle Steckly
|Rette Jones Racing.
|Lanie Buice
|Rev Racing.
|Lavar Scott
|Rev Racing.
|Michael Maples
|Maples Motorsports.
|Nate Moeller
|Wayne Peterson Racing.
|Patrick Staropoli
|Venturini Motorsports.
|Presley Sorah
|Maples Motorsports.
|Rita Goulet
| Rise Motorsports.
|Robbie Kennealy
|Jan's Racing (KKM).
|Ryan Roulette
|Maples Motorsports.
|Sean Corr
|Empire Motorsports.
|Steve Lewis Jr.
|Steve Lewis Racing.
|Takuma Koga
|Fast Track Racing.
|Tanner Reif
|Central Coast Racing.
|Thad Moffitt
|Nitro Motorsports.
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports.
|Todd Souza
|Central Coast Racing.
|Trevor Huddleston
|High Point Motorsports.
|Tyler Reif
|Sigma Performance.
|Will Kimmel
|Kimmel Racing.
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing.
|Willie Mullins
|Mullins Racing.
|Zachary Tinkle
|Fast Track Racing.
Lastly, for more gaming and NASCAR news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.
Massimo Marchiano is part of ClutchPoints' Gaming team, specializing in Esports. He's also the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose.