The NASCAR 25 Roster features several drivers across various series. From the Xfinity series, to the Craftsman Truck series and more, NASCAR 25 features many racers. But not everyone may know all the drivers, or which series they drive in. Therefore, we created this NASCAR 25 Roster List of all Drivers for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

NASCAR 25 Roster – All Confirmed Drivers, Series, & More

Overall, the following drivers and series are confirmed to be in NASCAR 25:

All Xfinity Series Drivers – NASCAR 25 Roster

Overall, 45 different drivers have been confirmed to appear in the Xfinity Series Roster for NASCAR 25. The number in the parentheses next to them indicates their driver number, and NOT a rating of any kind.

DRIVERTEAM
Anthony Alfredo (42)Young's Motorsports
Austin Green (87)Jordan Anderson Racing
Austin Hill (21)Richard Childress Racing
Blaine Perkins (31)Jordan Anderson Racing
Brennan Poole (44)Alpha Prime Racing
Carson Kvapil (01)JR Motorsports
Christian Eckes (16)Kaulig Racing
Connor Zilisch (88)JR Motorsports
Corey Day (17)Hendrick Motorsports
Daniel Dye (10)Kaulig Racing
Daniel Suarez (9)JR Motorsports
Garrett Smithley (14)SS-Greenlight Racing
Greg Van Alst (35)Joey Gase Motorsports
Jeb Burton (27)Jordan Anderson Racing
Jeremy Clements (51)Jeremy Clements Racing
Jesse Love (2)Richard Childress Racing
Joey Gase (53)Joey Gase Motorsports
Jordan Anderson (32)Jordan Anderson Racing
Josh Bilicki (91)DGM Racing
Josh Williams (11)Kaulig Racing
Justin Allgaier (7)JR Motorsports
Leland Honeyman Jr. (70)Cope Family Racing
Mason Massey (45)Alpha Prime Racing
Matt DiBenedetto (99)Viking Motorsports
Nick Sanchez (48)Big Machine Racing
Parker Retzlaff (4)Alpha Prime Racing
Patrick Emerling (07)SS-Greenlight Racing
Preston Pardus (50)Pardus Racing
Ross Chastain (9)JR Motorsports
Ryan Ellis (71)DGM Racing
Sammy Smith (8)JR Motorsports
Shane Van Gisbergen (9)JR Motorsports
Thomas Annunziata (70)Cope Family Racing
Chad Finchum (66)MBM Motorsports
Harrison Burton (25)AM Racing
Kyle Sieg (28)RSS Racing
Ryan Sieg (39)RSS Racing
Sam Mayer (41)Haas Factory Team
Sheldon Creed (00)Haas Factory Team
Aric Almirola (19)Joe Gibbs Racing
Brandon Jones (20)Joe Gibbs
Dean Thompson (26)Sam Hunt Racing
Ryan Truex (24)Sam Hunt Racing
Taylor Gray (54)Joe Gibbs Racing
William Sawalich (18)Joe Gibbs Racing

Every Craftsman Truck Series Driver – NASCAR 25 Roster

DRIVER (Number)TEAM
Andres Perez De Lara (77)Spire Motorsports
Bayley Currey (44)Niece Motorsports
Ben Rhodes (99)Thorsport Racing
Brandon Jones (1)Tricon Garage
Brent Crews (1)Tricon Garage
Bryan Dauzat (28)FDNY Racing
Chandler Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports
Clay Greenfield (95)GK Racing
Cody Dennison (2)Reaume Brothers Racing
Conner Jones (44)Niece Motorsports
Connor Mosack (81)McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
Corey Heim (11)Tricon Garage
Corey Lajoie (07)Spire Motorsports
Cory Roper (04)Roper Racing
Daniel Hemric (19)McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
Dawson Sutton (26)Rackley War
Frankie Muniz (33)Reaume Brothers Racing
Gio Ruggiero (17)Tricon Garage
Grant Enfinger (9)CR7 Motorsports
Jack Wood (91)McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
Jake Garcia (13)Thorsport Racing
Jayson Alexander (21)Floridian Motorsports
Johnny Sauter (66)Thorsport Racing
Josh Bilicki (44)Niece Motorsport
Josh Reaume (22)Reaume Brothers Racing
Kaden Honeycutt (45)Niece Motorsports
Kyle Busch (7)Spire Motorsports
Kyle Larson (07)Spire Motorsports
Lawless Alan (1)Tricon Garage
Layne Riggs (34)Front Row Motorsports
Luke Baldwin (66)Thorsport Racing
Luke Fenhaus (66)Thorsport Racing
Matt Crafton (88)Thorsport Racing
Matt Gould (44)Niece Motorsports
Matt Mills (42)Niece Motorsports
Norm Benning (6)Norm Benning Racing
Parker Kligerman (75)Henderson Motorsports
Rajah Caruth (71)Spire Motorsports
Ross Chastain (44)Niece Motorsports
Spencer Boyd (76)Freedom Racing Enterprise
Stephen Mallozzi (23)Reaume Brothers Racing
Stewart Friesen (52)Halmar Friesen Racing
Tanner Gray (15)Tricon Garage
Timmy Hill (56)Hill Motorsports
Toni Breidinger (5)Tricon Garage
Ty Majeski (98)Thorsport Racing
Tyler Ankrum (18)McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
William Salawich (1)Tricon Garage

All Arca Series Drivers – NASCAR 25 Roster

DRIVERTEAM
A.J. MoyerMoyer Petroniro Racing
Alex ClubbClubb Racing Inc.
Alex Quarterly1/4 Ley Racing
Amber BalceanVenturini Motorsports
Andy JankowiakKlas Motorsports
Becca MonopoliCity Garage Motorsports
Blake LothianStrike Mamba Racing
Brad SmithBrad Smith Motorsports
Brayton LasterWayne Peterson Racing
Brenden QueenPinnacle Racing Group
Brian ClubbClubb Racing Inc.
Caleb CostnerCW Motorsports
Cleetus McFarlandRette Jones Racing
Cody DennisonFast Track Racing
Corey DaySpire Motorsports
D.L. WilsonCW Motorsports
Dale Quarterly1/4 Ley Racing
David SmithShockwave Motorsports
Ed PompaFast Track Racing
EJ TamayoFast Track Racing
Eloy FalconRev Racing
Eric Johnson Jr.Jerry Pitts Racing
Hunter WrightMan Motorsports
Isaac KitzmillerCR7 Motorsports
Isabella RobustoVenturini Motorsports
Jackson McLerranMan Motorsports
Jake BollmanBill McAnally Racing
Jake FinchVenturini Motorsports
Jason KitzmillerCR7 Motorsports
Jonathan ReaumeStrike Mamba Racing
Kole RazAM Racing
Kyle KellerJan's Racing.
Kyle StecklyRette Jones Racing.
Lanie BuiceRev Racing.
Lavar ScottRev Racing.
Michael MaplesMaples Motorsports.
Nate MoellerWayne Peterson Racing.
Patrick StaropoliVenturini Motorsports.
Presley SorahMaples Motorsports.
Rita Goulet Rise Motorsports.
Robbie KennealyJan's Racing (KKM).
Ryan RouletteMaples Motorsports.
Sean CorrEmpire Motorsports.
Steve Lewis Jr.Steve Lewis Racing.
Takuma KogaFast Track Racing.
Tanner ReifCentral Coast Racing.
Thad MoffittNitro Motorsports.
Timmy HillHill Motorsports.
Todd SouzaCentral Coast Racing.
Trevor HuddlestonHigh Point Motorsports.
Tyler ReifSigma Performance.
Will KimmelKimmel Racing.
William SawalichJoe Gibbs Racing.
Willie MullinsMullins Racing.
Zachary TinkleFast Track Racing.

