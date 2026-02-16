The most prestigious race of the NASCAR calendar and the opener to the season, the Daytona 500, has concluded. Tyler Reddick, after leading just one lap, won the Daytona 500. Reddick drives the number 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, which is owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

After the race, Hamlin shared a two-word post on X, formerly Twitter, for Reddick.

“Proud owner,” the post said, along with him and Reddick celebrating.

Hamlin, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, finished 31st in the race. He has won the Daytona 500 before, winning the race three times. His first Daytona victory came back in 2016, and then he took back-to-back Daytona 500's in 2019 and 2020.

23XI Racing was formed in 2021 and now has three full-time drivers. Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst also drive for the team alongside Reddick. Further, Corey Heim drives part-time for the team. Initially, they leased pitcrews from Joe Gibbs Racing, but now have their own crews, although there is still a connection between the two racing clubs.

This is the tenth overall victory for the team since its formation and the best finish at Daytona. Before this year, the best finish for a team member was a second-place finish by Wallace in 2022. Wallace has three wins as a member of the team, including a 2025 win at the Brickyard 400. This is Reddick's fifth win for the team, but his first since 2024 at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead. The other win for the team came in 2022 as Kurt Busch, who raced for the team at the time, won at Kansas.

As Hamlin and Reddick celebrate, they will also turn their focus to the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Hamlin has had success at that Atlanta track before, winning back in 2012 at this location.