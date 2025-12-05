Currently, Michael Jordan is involved in a high-profile antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. But that doesn't stop some from wanting to jump in and restore the aura of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty.

On Friday, a fan decided to blast the iconic Bulls' intro music as Jordan made his way into the courtroom, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

Someone started playing the Chicago Bulls' intro music as Michael Jordan walked into the courtroom today for the NASCAR antitrust trial 🎶 (via @Jordan_Bianchi)pic.twitter.com/l50UcAmTce — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

This comes at a time when Jordan is expected to take the stand on Friday, per ESPN.

Michael Jordan could take the stand today in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit between his team, 23XI, Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR.@ESPNMcGee explains what's at stake in the sport 👇 pic.twitter.com/9At5oJz4lS — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2025

In 2024, Jordan's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed an anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR. The lawsuit alleges that the legendary France family has created an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and fails to allocate a fair share of revenue through a charter agreement.

Jordan and his team are arguing that his team and others are at risk of profits being down due to the current system.

The legacy of the 1990s Chicago Bulls doesn't need know explanation. Since retiring in 2003, Jordan has been involved in his business ventures and philanthropy work.

Among those certainly include the Jordan Brand, restauraunts, health care clinics, and investing in NASCAR. At the same time, Jordan has cultivated a significanltly lower profile.

Michael Jordan's involvement in NASCAR

Growing up in North Carolina, Jordan was a huge NASCAR fan courtesty of his late father James. He would attend races and admire the drivers of the 1970s and 1980s. Among those included Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough, etc.

In 2020, Jordan teammed up with driver Denny Hamlin to launch 23XI Racing. Two drivers that he signed on were Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. In the process, Jordan became the first black full-time NASCAR Cup series owner since Wendell Scott.

Over the course of time, Jordan has become a heavily involved owner. He attends races and has cultivated relationships with drivers, his and others.