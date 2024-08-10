The Washington Nationals are mired in another disappointing season. However, the team’s young shortstop has been a bright spot for the organization. Whether playing solid defense or hitting mind-blowing home runs CJ Abrams is turning into a star for the Nationals.

While Abrams missed Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, he isn’t overly concerned with the injury and expects to be back in the lineup soon, according to Nationals’ insider Bobby Blanco on X. Abrams said he’s attempting to work out the upper back tightness that forced him to miss the Nationals’ series opener against LA.

The 23-year-old All-Star said he first experienced the back discomfort during rain delays on Thursday, per Blanco. The Nationals’ game against the San Francisco Giants was delayed by rain twice. There was a near hour-long delay in the top of the third inning and then a 72 minute stoppage in the top of the eighth. Despite experiencing some back issues, Abrams was able to stay in the game, which Washington ultimately lost 9-5.

However, Abrams was scratched from Washington’s lineup an hour before Friday’s game against the Angels due to back spasms. The Nationals have two games remaining in their home series against Los Angeles. The team then gets a day off Monday before heading to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.

Abrams won’t play in Saturday’s game and is likely to miss Sunday as well with the hope of resting and then getting back on the field for the Orioles game on Tuesday, per Blanco.

The Nationals’ CJ Abrams isn’t too concerned with back troubles

Abrams is putting together the best season of his young career and even made his first All-Star game. He has 23 doubles, 17 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 59 RBI and 68 runs scored in 108 games so far this year. Abrams has posted an OPS+ of 118 and 3.3 WAR for the Nationals in 2024.

In addition to the outstanding offensive stats, Abrams is playing well defensively. He was worth 1.3 dWAR in 2023 and he’s compiled 1.1 dWAR so far this season. Abrams hopes to issue in a new era for the Nationals.

Abrams was selected by the San Diego Padres with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. After making his major league debut in 2022 Abrams was dealt to the Nationals as part of the massive trade that brought Juan Soto to the Padres.

Washington is 11 games below .500 and 16.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East entering play on Saturday. The Nationals are 8.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race with seven teams ahead of them for the final postseason berth. The team is 9-11 since the All-Star break, including a five-game losing streak at the end of July.

The Nationals are on pace to finish with their fifth-straight losing season. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019 when Washington defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series.