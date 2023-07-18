Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams has been recognized as the first National League Player of the Week since the MLB All-Star break after a shining performance at the plate in the recently concluded three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on the road.

Although the Nats lost twice in that series, those defeats have not diminished the body of work CJ Abrams put together against the Cardinals. During that series, Abrams went 6-for-13 with a .462 average, a home run, a double, and a triple, while also striking out just once.

“It feels good to be seen and be recognized for the work that I put in,” Abrams said while being interviewed on the MLB Network following his NL Player of the Week honor.

"It feels good to be seen and be recognized for the work that I put in." NL Player of the Week @CJAbrams01 talks about getting more comfortable at the plate and how he's developed with the @Nationals this season.#MLBTonight | #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/d0N012BRJi — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 17, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It can be recalled that Abrams was part of the package the San Diego Padres sent to the Nationals in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell back in August 2022. Along with Abrams in that trade were MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit.

Abrams hasn't just been great over the past few days. He's also been fantastic overall this July. So far this month, the 22-year-old infielder is slashing .395/.435/.628 with a home run, three RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

The Nationals are unlikely to make the postseason this year as they are currently in last place of the National League East division standings with a 37-56 record, but seeing Abrams continue to develop and get better can at least provide Washington fans some optimism about the team's future.