With the All-Star break come and gone, both MLB franchises and fantasy baseball managers can start getting serious. As the playoffs grow closer, every game becomes crucial.

In the waning days of the regular season, properly navigating the waiver wire becomes even more important. The stars from the first half are all likely owned. Finding and claiming the MLB's second half breakout could be the key to a fantasy baseball championship.

Coming out of the break, many teams are giving their top prospects an opportunity to perform in a lost season. Others are seeing veterans rise and help lead their team's playoff charge. Regardless, getting an opportunity and succeeding in it is exactly what any manager is looking for off of the waiver wire.

Whether their team is in the playoff hunt or not, these four players have an opportunity for greatness. They make up our top Week 17 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Grayson Rodriguez – SP Baltimore Orioles

When Grayon Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2023, it wasn't as impressive as fans were hoping for. But after spending some time at the Triple-A level, Rodriguez has shown he has what it takes to make the Orioles and fantasy baseball managers very successful.

Rodriguez made eight starts at the Triple-A level. He pitched to a glistening 1.96 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio. He looked much more like the top prospect Baltimore was hoping for.

The Orioles have shocked the MLB and are in the middle of the playoff hunt with their 57-35 record. Rodriguez will now be a focal point in the rotation as they look to finish off their unexpected season.

Rodriguez ranked as the second-best prospect in the Orioles' organization last season, via MLB Pipeline. While his debut wasn't pretty, fantasy baseball owners shouldn't be afraid to pick him up off of waivers.

Zack Gelof – INF Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics haven't had much to be excited about this season with their league-worst 25-69 record. However, the A's looked to find a spark by calling up two of their best prospects in Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof.

Soderstrom actually ranks as the A's top prospect while Gelof ranks third, via MLB Pipeline. However, at least early in their careers, Gelof offers more of an immediate impact. Soderstrom offers plenty of power but needs to cut down on his strikeouts to be a true fantasy baseball difference maker.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before his call up, Gelof appeared in 69 games at the Triple-A level this season. He hit .304 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Gelof has already appeared in two games with the A's, hitting a double and a triple. If his bat adjusts to the major league level and he continues his stolen base streak, Gelof could be a steal off of the waiver wire.

CJ Abrams – SS Washington Nationals

Like Gelof's Athletics, CJ Abrams Washington Nationals haven't been having much real-life success. However, Abrams is a diamond in the rough and provides sneaky fantasy baseball value.

A key piece of the Juan Soto trade, Abrams has high expectations as a future roster cornerstone. This season, the shortstop has hit .251 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Abrams has always been known for his speed and has grown into one of the best base-stealers on the Nats.

Washington has clearly noticed Abrams' skill with his placement in the batting order. Recently moved up to leadoff, Abrams has been the Nationals No. 1 hitter coming off of the All-Star break. Hitting leadoff, even on a bad Nationals team, holds major fantasy baseball value.

The Nationals will hope Abrams is at the top of his game when they're ready to compete again. For now, he has evolved into a strong leadoff hitter and an intriguing fantasy baseball waiver claim.

Joey Votto – 1B Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were arguably the most-talked about team entering the All-Star break. While Elly De La Cruz has been catching all the headlines, Joey Votto has been in the midst of a quiet hot streak.

Over his last 14 games, Votto is hitting .310 with four home runs and 10 RBI. He held an impressive 1.187 OPS during that streak.

The Reds are looking to shock the MLB world and make a deep playoff run. With their 50-44 record, Cincinnati is just two games back in the NL Central and squarely in the postseason hunt. If the Reds are going to competitors, Votto will be in the middle of what they do offensively.

Starting the year with an injury, it took some time for Votto to get back on track. But if he can continue his hot streak into the second half, both the first baseman and the Reds will be in a comfortable position.