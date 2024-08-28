The future is now for the Washington Nationals. Dylan Crews, the Nationals' top prospect and the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, made his Major League debut on Monday, and just reached another major milestone.

Crews, who went 0-3 with a walk in his debut, came up to the plate in the bottom of the second inning with third baseman Jose Tena on first base and one out against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Crews worked a 2-0 count on the Cy Young winner, then roped a double to left field.

Tena advanced to second, and scored on the next at bat when first baseman Joey Gallo grounded out to second base, giving the Nationals an early 1-0 lead over the Yankees.

Nationals fans were loving what they saw from Crews!

Dylan Crews' outlook

The Nationals drafted Crews with the No. 2 overall selection in last year's MLB draft after a standout college career at LSU. Crews quickly rose through the Nationals' Minor League ranks before earning a promotion to the Big Leagues after a scorching hot August, where he slugged .513 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 18 games with Triple-A Rochester.

Crews is the definition of a five-tool player. He was one of the best college hitters of all time, and if he continues hitting like he did on Tuesday against Cole, Crews should be able to continue to hit for both average and power in the Major Leagues. He also has enough speed and athleticism to play center field, but may end up in one of the corners due to the amount of depth the Nationals have at the position.

With the 22-year-old Crews as one of the centerpieces, the Nationals are expected to have one of the best young cores in all of baseball. Crews joins fellow rookie outfielder and 21-year-old James Wood, 23-year old shortstop CJ Abrams, 23-year-old pitcher DJ Herz, 24-year-old second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and 25-year-old center fielder Jacob Young as part of the Nationals' core that is already contributing in the Major Leagues.

Prospects like third baseman Brady House, right handed pitcher Travis Syorka and outfielder Robert Hassell III are all expected to join Crews on the Nationals roster soon.

The Nationals have had a tough few years since winning the World Series in 2019. But, things are looking up in DC, and Crews is a big reason why.