The Washington Nationals are reportedly planning to promote top prospect Dylan Crews on Monday before their series against the New York Yankees, per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. Crews, an outfielder, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was selected by Washington after the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted his former LSU teammate Paul Skenes.

Crews, 22, was a star while playing for LSU baseball. He has swung the bat well during his two minor league seasons so far. In 2024, Cruz has slashed .272/.343/.455/.798 across 99 total games between Double-A and Triple-A. The outfielder has also recorded 13 home runs, 21 doubles, 68 RBI and 25 stolen bases during that span.

It is clear that he is ready for the next level. If Crews lives up to his lofty expectations, he will emerge as a superstar in MLB.

Nationals' top prospect Dylan Crews set for MLB debut

There was an argument to be made for the Pirates selecting Crews first overall in 2023. However, they ultimately opted for Skenes, a decision that has worked out so far. Skenes has a realistic chance to win the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Award and he also started the MLB All-Star Game.

With that being said, the Nationals still landed a talented player. Crews' ceiling suggests he could be an MVP candidate at some point down the road.

He is the Nationals' No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com. He features a balanced game. Crews has five-tool potential given his all-around skill set.

Crews' power-speed combination is especially intriguing. He runs and hits well which could make him a 30-30 threat someday. Crews is also developing as a reliable defensive presence in the outfield.

The Nationals are currently preparing to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. They will then play three games at home against the Yankees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday's game will receive plenty of attention as Dylan Crews is expected to make his MLB debut.