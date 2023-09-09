Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who was one of the prized prospects acquired in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres, is reportedly being placed on the 15-day IL, per Mark Zuckerman of masnsports.com.

“MacKenzie Gore goes on the 15-day IL with blisters on his finger and Joe La Sorsa is recalled from AAA. Have to think this brings an end to Gore’s season with a career-high 136 IP,” Zuckerman reported.

Nationals: Gore placed on 15-day IL

Gore, 24, is expected to be a future star by many. The young left-hander was a highly-regarded prospect and made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Padres. After posting a 4.50 ERA across 16 games pitched (13 starts), he was traded to Washington.

He displayed signs of stardom in 2023 with the Nationals. That said, he also struggled at times. Overall, if Gore's season is indeed over, he will finish the '23 campaign with a 4.42 ERA over 27 starts. The left-hander also struck out 151 hitters across 136.1 innings pitched.

The Nationals have performed fairly well considering 2023 was always going to be a rebuilding year after trading stars like Soto, Trea Turner, and Max Scherzer in recent seasons. That said, Washington has dealt with off-the-field drama which has placed a damper on excitement about the ball club's future.

Still, MacKenzie Gore has a chance to emerge as a star next season. He features plenty of potential and could become the Nationals' ace of the future.

Washington's rebuild will continue for a year or two, but this team should be able to contend sooner than you may expect.