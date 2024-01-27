The Washington Nationals are changing their look after the 2024 season.

The Washington Nationals are making a decision that may surprise some of their fans. The team is retiring their City Connect uniforms after the upcoming season, per Major League Baseball's social media.

The Nationals' City Connect uniforms have a cherry blossom display on them, giving tribute to the beautiful cherry blossom trees that grow in the Washington D.C. area. They are gray in color with light pink lettering. The Nationals debuted the look for the 2022 season, per Sports Illustrated. The design and colors are included on the players' socks and laces for their baseball cleats.

The Nationals also recently announced on Friday they are using new uniforms for the 2024 season, including a gray road jersey with the block “Washington” lettering. The team is also going to be using new home jerseys for the upcoming campaign. The home jersey design includes a W on the front of the uniform, and the letters DC on the sleeves.

Washington fans certainly hope that the team is winning, no matter what uniform they choose to use. The Nationals finished the 2023 season with a 71-91 record, dead last in the National League East Division. The team fared slightly better on the road than at home, finishing with a 37-44 road record in 2023. At home, the Nationals were 34-47.

The Nationals have had a busy 2024 offseason, including signing 20 players in the international signing period. The team is trying to get back to the NL playoffs, in the hopes of winning a World Series. The franchise won the World Series in 2019, entering the playoffs that year as a wild card. The Nationals haven't won a division title since 2017.

Spring training games for the franchise begins on February 24, against the Houston Astros. The team is certainly hoping the final year of the City Connect uniform will be a campaign to remember.