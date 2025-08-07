Oh, the drama with the Dallas Cowboys, but the situation with Micah Parsons may be drawing toward a resolution. That’s true even with Jerry Jones’ comments. However, Cam Newton exposed Jones amid the dispute with the star pass rusher, according to a post on X by 4th&1 with Cam Newton.

Newton said it’s par for the course.

“This is not unusual to take place in Dallas,” Newton said. “This is new for Micah. On another side, this ain’t nothing new for Jerry Jones.”

The saga continues with Jerry Jones, Cowboys

Newton mentioned the recent approaches with Jones.

“Did it with CeeDee,” Newton said. “CeeDee signed. Did it with Dak. Dak signed. Did with old Emmitt (Smith). Dez (Bryant). If this is normal behavior and it has led to everybody being good at the end of the day, he’s going to keep doing it until somebody puts their foot down, and says, ‘Nah, bro. I don’t want you to publicly antagonize me, when I’m sitting up here trying to be the best version of myself for the betterment of the team. You don’t handle me like you’ve done for decades and decades with your players. This is definitely a tactic.”

It all looks like a big, fat distraction. And certainly it can’t be good for the 2025 preparations. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it’s not that big of a deal, according to NBC Sports.

“I don’t think so,” Schottenheimer said. “I think, you know, look, our guys are focused on what we’re trying to build. They’re focused on what we’re trying to build on the field and [in] the meeting rooms.

“I mean, you know, look, it’s going to be talked about, we’ve talked about it anytime you’re sitting in this chair with this organization, there’s gonna be things that are hot topics amongst the masses, but our guys have a very singular focus and that’s getting better, and getting ready to have a hell of a practice today.”

Schottenheimer said he has communicated with Parsons.

“I talked to all of our guys, and [had] great conversations,” Schottenheimer said. “I’m not gonna continue to talk about Micah’s contract situation. A lot of great things going on. I get it. Seriously, you guys have a tough job to do, and you’re gonna get bored with this press conference if we keep asking it. But again, [I] had a great conversation with him.”