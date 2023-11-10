As the Nationals continue to craft their rebuild, two key relief pitchers have now seen their name come up in trade rumors.

Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Washington Nationals have not been back to the playoffs. In the midst of a substantial rebuild, the Nationals could accelerate the process by swinging a trade or two on a pair of their most prized relievers.

Washington has been receiving trade calls on Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. General manager Mike Rizzo confirmed that the phones have been ringing and added that while business is open, the Nationals aren't the ones starting the call.

“We're not looking to move them, but we never so no to considering ideas,” Rizzo said.

The Nationals had their most wins in a season since their World Series in 2023. However, with that number being just 71, it's clear there's work to do. Washington has already begun that work as the team has two prospects inside the top 10 in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Trading away current stars for the future would only bolster Washington's farm system.

Finnegan has been with the Nats since 2020, making 226 appearances. He holds a 3.53 ERA and a 228/93 K/BB ratio. Harvey has only been in Washington for two years. However, he has been impressive, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and a 112/25 K/BB ratio over his 95 appearances.

Both Finnegan and Harvey are crucial components of Washington's current bullpen. But if the Nationals aren't winning games, they could look to sell from their riches for more prospect capital. Rizzo isn't outwardly dangling Finnegan and Harvey in trades. But he wouldn't say no should an intriguing offer come along.