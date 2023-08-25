Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is staying with the team and has an extension in place, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Rizzo, who helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series, was rumored to be a candidate for the Chicago White Sox' vacant general manager opening. Nightengale reported previously that White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz was an “overwhelming favorite” to be promoted to full-time general manager after the team fired former GM Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams Tuesday.

Rizzo has served as president of baseball operations for the Nationals since 2013. He has been the general manager since 2009 and was an assistant general manager for the team in 2007 and 2008.

Since they won the World Series, the Nationals have had three straight losing seasons. They are 59-69 this season and fourth place in the NL East.

Before his time with the Nationals, Rizzo served as a scout for the White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-1999). He was a scouting director for the Diamondbacks from 2000 to 2006. Arizona won a World Series title in 2001.

Rizzo and the Nationals hope to get back to World Series contention.