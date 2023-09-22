Sean Doolittle has announced his retirement from MLB. Doolittle, who won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals and was a two-time All-Star, is retiring after 11 seasons. Doolittle released a statement to announce his decision, via Talkin' Baseball.

World Series champion Sean Doolittle has announced his retirement from baseball pic.twitter.com/WcszkyQSm2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 22, 2023

“After 11 incredible seasons playing the sport I love, I can say with gratitude and a full heart that I am retiring from baseball,” the statement reads.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nationals: Sean Doolittle announces retirement

Doolittle's career is different than many relievers. Many relief pitchers are failed starters. Doolittle, however, was drafted as a position player. Injuries led to him moving to the mound, and he didn't start one single game during his MLB career.

Doolittle is regarded as what baseball fans will call a “nasty left-hander.” His pitching windup alone threw off hitters, and he offset a reliable fastball with quality breaking pitches.

Doolittle immediately found success in the big leagues while pitching for the Oakland Athletics, recording a superb 3.04 ERA across 44 games in his rookie season back in 2012. He would continue to find success in the A's bullpen for years to come and made his first All-Star team in 2014.

The Nationals acquired Sean Doolittle during the 2017 season. Doolittle worked as a closer in Washington, recording 25 saves in 2018 and 29 in 2019. He made his second and final All-Star team during the '18 season, but 2019 is probably the year he remembers most.

Despite sneaking into the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team, Washington clawed their way to the World Series before upsetting the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.

Doolittle has dealt with injury concerns since that special 2019 campaign. After spending one more season in Washington, Doolittle pitched for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds in 2021. In 2022, Doolittle returned to Washington but appeared in only six contests.

And now, he will ride into the sunset following a successful big league career.