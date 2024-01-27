Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV offers the easiest way to earn VC in-game.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 21 just released, and we have the answers to help you earn VC. To any newcomers, NBA 2K24 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from content creator builds to real player interviews. However, we know most players watch to answer the questions and receive some much needed VC. Therefore, we created a list of all answers.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 21 Answers – All Answers For Episode 21

3

Warriors

Wizards District Gaming

Zion Williamson

2

8

1

Lenny Wilkins

Celtics

Larry O'Brien

6

12

Blake

Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 21. Answer each question correctly and you'll earn more rewards, which typically means VC to spend on your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. To answer a question in NBA 2K24 2KTV, just press the button that matches the answer you want to select. However, note that the buttons are different depending on the platform you play on.

New episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV typically air on Fridays on a weekly basis. However, some episodes are exceptions to the rule. That said, make sure you check out each episode to receive some free rewards.

Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV offers the easiest way to earn VC in-game. All one needs to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Additionally, the developers love to throw a few freebies now and then, meaning you'll always get at least one answer right. Therefore, even if you do not use a guide, you should still receive something for trying.

Additionally, 2KTV makes for a great way to pass the time while you wait for a friend to hop online. The episodes themselves can be played and resumed at any later time. Additionally, you are allowed to rewind or fast forward. However, we recommend not fast forwarding on your first viewing so you don't lose order of the question you're on.

Lastly, make sure to redeem the latest NBA 2K24 codes, and check out everything new with Season 4. We hope you enjoy everything new in NBA 2K24.

