The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on Friday night after having lost five of their last six games. They are 11th in the East with a 30-46 record and are out of playoff contention.

Milwaukee will be the obvious second-favorite against a Boston Celtics team that has won eight of their last ten games and come into this one following a 147-129 victory over the Miami Heat. Jaylen Brown had 43 points and seven assists while Jayson Tatum returned with a triple-double of 25 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists.

The difference between the two sides is not limited to form alone. It also extends to player availability. The Celtics have listed only Nikola Vucevic on the official injury report as he is out due to a finger fracture.

However, Milwaukee has a range of players out for this one. That includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. He is joined by the likes of Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr., both listed as questionable on the official injury report.

The Bucks will definitely be without Kevin Porter Jr., who is out with right knee synovitis, and Bobby Portis, who is sidelined with a left wrist sprain. Ryan Rollins (right hip strain) and Jericho Sims (right patella tendinopathy) are both listed as probable.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status vs. Celtics

Antetokounmpo's absence means that the Bucks will have their task cut out against the in-form Joe Mazzulla outfit. Milwaukee only has pride to play for as the Celtics have firm control over the No. 2 seed with a multi-game lead over the New York Knicks.

The gap between the two teams is obvious when it comes to statistics. Milwaukee holds a 112.0 offensive rating and 117.1 defensive rating, while Boston boasts a 119.6 offensive rating (2nd in the NBA) and 111.8 defensive rating.

With Giannis sidelined, Ryan Rollins becomes a central figure for Milwaukee. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, and fans will hope he can feature despite his ‘probable’ status on the injury list.

The Bucks will also look at the likes of Myles Turner (11.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG) and Kyle Kuzma as they attempt to remain competitive despite Giannis’ absence. For Boston, things seemed to have clicked at just the right time.

Tatum has continued his return to form after his injury and is averaging 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists since coming back. Boston also leads the season series 2-1, including a 108-81 win in their most recent meeting on March 2.

Both form and availability dictate an easy game for the Celtics who have gone strength to strength and look set to emerge as bona fide title contenders in the postseason.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Out (left knee; hyperextension, bone bruise)

Bobby Portis — Out (left wrist sprain)

Kevin Porter Jr. — Out (right knee synovitis)

Gary Trent Jr. — Questionable (left hip pointer)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo — Questionable (left calf strain)

Ryan Rollins — Probable (right hip strain)

Jericho Sims — Probable (right patella tendinopathy)

Celtics injury report

Nikola Vucevic — Out (right ring finger fracture)