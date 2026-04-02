Lately, the NBA world has been engaging in an unlikely debate. Dwyane Wade or James Harden? Wade has been particularly outspoken, saying he is playing better.

Now, Max Kellerman and Rich Paul are weighing in, per The Game Over Podcast. Both are on team-Wade, saying that Wade came through in the big moments.

“Wade is better because if your argument is Harden is better in all these situations until it matters most, and then Wade is better, those games are higher leverage,” Kellerman said. “They’re worth more. If you’re better in those games, then you’re better, period. So Wade is better than Harden.”

Rich agreed, saying that championships and other accolades matter more.

“Harden has the MVP. Wade has the championships. Top 75 and finals MVP. Wade is the number 3 best shooting guard of all time.”

Max Kellerman and Rich Paul both take Dwyane Wade over James Harden: Max: Wade is better because if your argument is Harden is better in all these situations until it matters most and then Wade is better, those games are higher leverage. They’re worth more. If you’re better in… https://t.co/8Ip5yrmikS pic.twitter.com/BF9lGsLyPT — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 1, 2026

Then, Kellerman brought up Kobe Bryant. Essentially, he made the case that Bryant held an edge over Wade because of his height.

“The only reason Kobe Bryant is greater than Dwyane Wade, is he’s two inches taller,” Kellerman said. “Wade is 6’4 and almost as good as Kobe Bryant at his best. Between Jordan’s finals and when LeBron started taking over in the finals, the best finals ANYONE had was Dwyane Wade against Dallas in 2006.”

In 2006, Wade was in his third season with the Miami. That year, they reached the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, the Heat won their first NBA title in franchise history in six games.

In the process, Wade was the NBA Finals MVP.