Two of the most in-form teams in the NBA will take on each other as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. LA has won 13 of its last 14 games and will defend a four-game winning streak, while OKC has won 15 out of its last 16, and will look to win their fourth game on the trot.

The Lakers have been led by the red-hot Luka Doncic, who produced his career-best month in March, averaging 41.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and seven assists in his last seven games. They also have their secondary stars in LeBron James and Austin Reaves looking well-settled, and are likely to be difficult to stop.

Meanwhile, the defending champions have seen some major performances of their own from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 31.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in his last 15 games. Both teams have multiple injury concerns, with LA missing Marcus Smart due to illness alongside three players who are on G League assignment.

Alex Caruso popped up on the injury report before this game with an illness. Here's everything we know about the status of the Thunder guard for this one.

Alex Caruso’s injury status vs. Lakers

After being listed as questionable throughout the day, Caruso has now been ruled out against the Lakers, per ClutchPoints Thunder beat writer Josue Pavon. The 32-year-old is a consistent menace defensively and has been a steady contributor for OKC off the bench.

His absence may still play a major role considering the Lakers have arguably been the best team in the league over the past few weeks. The sheer offensive talent that they hold may as well make Caruso’s absence all the more pressing.

The two teams will take on each other twice in a matter of days, with the Thunder having already won both meetings against the Lakers this season. That includes a 29-point blowout earlier in Oklahoma City and a nine-point win in Los Angeles, though both teams were missing key stars in the latter.

Hence, the two upcoming meetings are likely to give fans a better idea of how the two teams stack up at their best.

Lakers injury report

Marcus Smart — Out (right ankle contusion)

Dalton Knecht — Out (G League assignment)

Kobe Bufkin — Out (G League assignment)

Adou Thiero — Out (G League assignment)

Thunder injury report

Alex Caruso — Out (illness)

Thomas Sorber — Out (right ACL; surgical recovery)