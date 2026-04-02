Back in January, Illinois' Keaton Wagler was hailed as a potential Top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Now that Illinois is headed to the Final Four, he is one of ten prospects still standing.

As the Illini prepare for the Final Four, Wagler's name is uttered more than ever as a highly touted prospect, per Marc Stein of The Stein Report. Before then, Wagler was a virtual unknown, but he has emerged as a versatile talent that scouts look for.

“When people talk about ceiling arguments, they get into the physical stuff,” an East executive said. “But the thing that unites all of the top [NBA] players is being elite mentally, and that's the thing that gets underrated in all of this.”

“[Wagler] is going to have to get stronger,” a West executive said, “but I'll take my chances on a 6-6 guy who can basically run the show. And he plays with such tremendous pace and feel.”

This year, Wagler, a freshman from Kansas, has averaged 17.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He's also been recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Plus, he set a program record for the most points scored by a freshman in a single season (570+).

In the process, leading the Illini to their first Final Four since 2005. Illinois hasn't won a national championship in its history. On Saturday, they will play in the semifinal against UConn in Indianapolis.

According to Stein, Wagler will likely be competing against Darius Acuff of Arkansas for the 5th pick in the Draft.