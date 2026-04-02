The NBA Draft is still months away, but many are doing their research on the top prospects now and predicting how they can fare on the pro level. Throughout the season, the top three prospects have been Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer, and that doesn't look like it will change anytime soon.

Just as much as these players have major strengths, there are also questions surrounding them. For Boozer, there is uncertainty if his playstyle will translate to the league, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Questions persist within the scouting community about how Cameron Boozer's game will translate to the next level,” Stein wrote. “Duke's star freshman has dominated at every level to this point with an overpowering downhill game. NBA personnel, however, inevitably wonder if he'll be able to replicate that approach in the pros.”

Koa Peat, another prospect who is expected to go in the lottery, has the same questions about his game