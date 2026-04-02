Shooting is a major asset in the NBA. With the league leaning towards pace and space, outside shooting is becoming a vital factor in deciding games. As a result, these days, teams are looking for versatile players who can be a threat from anywhere on the court. However, back in the day, even the greatest players could get away with subpar shooting by making up for it in other departments. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 greatest NBA players who couldn't shoot.

It wasn't long ago when Ben Simmons was celebrated for his all-around prowess. The two-time NBA All-Star was a complete player who did a little bit of everything but shooting. Ridiculed for his lack of a jumper, Simmons has yet to answer his critics. The current free agent has only shot 13.9% from beyond the arc. He has also only shot 59.2% from the charity stripe.

There's no doubt that Dwyane Wade was one of the best shooting guards in the NBA during his peak. After all, for several years, he was the face of the Miami Heat, leading them to three NBA championships. However, one of the glaring weaknesses to his game was his inability to shoot the ball, especially from beyond the arc. Throughout his decorated career, Wade only knocked down 29.3% from that region. He also shot just 38% from midrange.

At a time when the NBA was spearheaded by elite guards, John Wall helped revolutionize the league. In fact, the league took notice after he was selected as the first overall pick at the 2010 NBA Draft. In his prime years, Wall blasted his defenders with unmatchable speed and athleticism that allowed him to run the offense while penetrating to the basket. Those qualities allowed him to mask his poor shooting until injuries came into play, exposing the kinks in his armor. The five-time NBA All-Star only shot 32.2% from the 3-point region. He was also hesitant to take shots from that area, only attempting 3.1 3-point attempts per game over his career.

While the NBA is now dominated by modern centers with polished skill sets, Rudy Gobert is certainly a huge outlier. The French center could hardly shoot the ball, and continues to hover around the restricted area. Throughout his career thus far, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has only attempted 21 shots from the 3-point region and has converted none. Free throw shooting hasn't been his friend as well, making only 63.3% from the free throw line.

Russell Westbrook was one of the most dominant forces at his peak. After all, he was crowned the 2017 NBA MVP while averaging triple-doubles for a handful of seasons. While Westbrook is an athletic freak, defenses soon figured out about his questionable outside shot. Even when left open, the former NBA MVP has only knocked down 30.8% from beyond the arc. In an era when 3-point shooting is a premium, Westbrook becomes a liability when he isn't making his perimeter shots. This allows defenses to sag off him.

Another elite guard who was great at doing nearly everything was Rajon Rondo. In his decorated career, the two-time NBA champion had made a living with his high-IQ plays, beautiful passes, and solid perimeter defense. However, shooting was never his best asset. Rondo only made 32.4% from downtown. Although he can knock them down in spurts, his consistency from that region was always questioned.

A lot of basketball fans will agree that the Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA with 3-point shooting. Draymond Green played an instrumental role for the dynasty as a versatile big man who can also facilitate the offense and defend the best players. Although the Warriors place a lot of emphasis on outside shooting, coincidentally, Green isn't very good at it. The four-time NBA champion has only made 32.1% from beyond the arc, including a 20.9% showing in his rookie year. But with Golden State already showcasing a plethora of shooters, Green only needs to fulfill his role as an enforcer and facilitator to make it work.

In the eyes of many basketball fans, Ben Wallace is undoubtedly one of the best undrafted players in NBA history. Wallace did win an NBA championship to go along with four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards. His rebounding and defense were off the charts. But offensively, the defensive center was absolutely limited. In fact, he only registered a 13.7% mark from deep. He also struggled from the charity stripe, finishing his career as a 41.4% free throw shooter.

Another player who had similar defensive tenacity was Dennis Rodman. Defense and rebounding were the calling cards of Rodman. In fact, he has collected five NBA championships, two NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and led the league in rebounding seven times. However, it was a different story for him on the offensive end. Rodman only made 23.1% of his 3-point shots and 58.4% of his free throws. Moreover, the five-time NBA champion even averaged less than double figures in points throughout his career, posting only 7.3 points per game.

At his prime, Shaquille O'Neal was an unstoppable force. However, that statement only applies within a few feet from the rim. Shaq loved to camp around the rim, as this is where he was the most effective. But beyond the shaded area, the Big Diesel was hardly a factor. He shot just 4.5% from beyond the arc and a horrific 52.7% mark from the free throw line.