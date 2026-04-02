There isn't a lot of job security when it comes to being an NBA head coach. Coaches are often made the scapegoats for organizational loss, and they are a lot easier to move on from than players are. Coaches being on the hot seat, or even worse, being fired altogether, isn't just limited to the coaches on the worst teams in the NBA, either. In the modern NBA, most teams have very little allegiance to their coaches unless they are performing at the very highest level year in and year out.

Last year saw a bunch of really good coaches fired before the season even ended. Taylor Jenkins was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies with just nine games to play, and the Denver Nuggets moved on from championship-winning head coach Michael Malone 79 games into the regular season despite the fact that they were a playoff team. That means it is already that time of the year when coaches have to be looking over their shoulder. So, which coaches are most likely to be fired, whether it is before the season's end or after the regular season concludes?

Jamahl Mosley brought a defensive identity to the Orlando Magic when he was signed ahead of the 2021-22 season. He helped improve the team's record in each of his first three seasons, and when they won 47 games with a young core in 2023-24, it looked like the Magic were about to break out into true contention. Instead, the Magic have been one of the most disappointing teams over each of the past two seasons.

Injuries have played a big part in that, but there are other areas of underachievement that have Mosley on the hot seat. For starters, former first overall pick Paolo Banchero hasn't developed into the megastar many expected him to be after his first couple of seasons in the league. Furthermore, the offense as a whole just hasn't improved enough. The team had long lacked 3-point shooting, and that was seemingly holding the Magic back, but even after adding shooters such as Desmond Bane, the offense is still underwhelming. The defense has regressed this year, too.

If the Magic are going to live up to their potential, there needs to be systematic change to the organization, and that makes Mosley perhaps the most likely candidate to get fired this offseason. A recent 31-0 run that Orlando gave up to the Toronto Raptors in a franchise record-breaking 52-point loss might have been the cherry on top of what seems like an inevitable firing, barring an unlikely postseason run.

Doc Rivers was just elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a part of the 2026 class of inductees. His immortalization in basketball history stems largely from his coaching days with the Boston Celtics. His coaching career ever since has been very up and down.

The 2000 NBA Coach of the Year has seemingly lost a step over the years. His recent teams have fallen short in clutch moments far too often, evidenced by the fact that he has given up multiple 3-1 postseason comebacks. This year, the Bucks are in just 11th place in a weak Eastern Conference. This is despite some of the best players out East, including Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Trae Young, missing all or most of the season.

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sidelined a lot, too, and drama has surrounded the team all year because of trade rumors surrounding the former MVP. However, such a poor record is inexcusable for a team that employs one of the best players in the NBA. The Bucks were 30-13 when they fired Adrian Griffin in 2024 to replace him with Rivers. That decision was a shock when it happened and one that the Bucks have surely come to regret. Firing Rivers wouldn't be near the surprise.

Brian Keefe, Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be entering a new era next season. The Wizards traded for Anthony Davis and Trae Young this year, but the two former All-Stars have combined for just five appearances in Washington. As of now, the Wizards aren't necessarily trying to win games. That won't start until next year.

This new era could very well see a new coach leading the way, as Brian Keefe just hasn't gotten the job done with the team. Washington is 35-123 over two seasons with Keefe as their coach. Keefe's shortcomings as a coach were recently on display when his players allowed Bam Adebayo to score 83 points. It took far too long for Keefe to change his defensive scheme and start having his players double-team the player who ended up with the second-highest scoring performance ever.

Billy Donovan is a talented coach, and it is hard to picture him getting fired. He won back-to-back national titles as the head coach of Florida before he came to the NBA, where he led an Oklahoma City Thunder team with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Donovan has been at the helm for the Chicago Bulls since 2020, and despite the team's questionable roster building during his tenure, he has continuously kept them competitive.

However, Donovan's Bulls have only had one playoff appearance, so he is far from safe. Furthermore, it seems like the organization will likely choose between keeping him and VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas. Donovan has even been linked to the open coaching job at UNC, and a return to the collegiate ranks does make a lot of sense.

Tiago Splitter, Portland Trail Blazers

Tiago Splitter has done an admirable job with the Portland Trail Blazers. Splitter started the year as an assistant under Chauncey Billups, but a gambling investigation just days into the season resulted in Billups being placed on leave and Splitter receiving a promotion. He has done quite well building a system and a culture in a limited time, and he deserves to remain as Portland's leader.

However, Splitter is here because the team hasn't dropped the “interim” tag from his head coaching title. If they were fully committed to him for the long run, they likely would have already done so, so there is still a chance that Splitter won't be the team's head coach going into next season.

The Trail Blazers have exceeded expectations and will be playing in the Play-in Tournament. The future is bright, too, as Portland has a young roster and will add Damian Lillard to the fold next year. Splitter deserves a chance to prove himself next year, but it is looking more and more likely that the Trail Blazers won't leave a stone unturned when it comes to figuring out their coaching situation going forward.

Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings

While Splitter hasn't received a promotion to head coach yet, Doug Christie is an example of someone recently whose team liked his performance as interim coach enough that he was handed the full reins. The Kings entered this season trying to be competitive. They gave Dennis Schroder a sizeable contract to ensure veterans Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan had a point guard to get them the ball.

The Kings have been far from competitive, though. They are dead last in the Western Conference with just a 20-57 record. The team's brand of basketball is super outdated, too. They are last in 3-point makes and 2-point field goal percentage, which doesn't even make a lot of sense.

The Kings need an overhaul, top to bottom. That includes both the roster and the coaching staff. The Kings have been horrendous far too often during the 21st century, and quickly giving up on yet another coach would surely be a tough pill to swallow, but the Kings simply need to hit the reset button once more.