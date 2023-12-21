NBA 2K24 Full December Player Ratings: Giannis Soars to 97

NBA 2K24's latest update highlights stars Giannis, Luka, and AD, reflecting their recent on-court performances.

In the most recent player ratings update for NBA 2K24, the game mirrors the on-court excellence of the NBA's elite athletes. Dominating the December ratings, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, and Anthony Davis stand out with their superior performances. These players have not only thrilled basketball enthusiasts globally but have also translated their on-court prowess into noteworthy achievements in the virtual world of NBA 2K24.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dominance

Giannis Antetokounmpo, known as the Greek Freak, has seen a significant bump in his NBA 2K24 rating, reaching a 97 overall. This spike in rating comes as no surprise given his phenomenal statistics this season. Antetokounmpo has been averaging an extraordinary 36 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, including a career-high 64 points against the Indiana Pacers.

Throughout the season, his overall performance has been staggering. With an average of 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, and a remarkable 61.1% shooting from the field, Antetokounmpo has been a key factor in propelling the Milwaukee Bucks to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 20-7.

Luka Dončić's Exceptional Playmaking

Luka Dončić, the Slovenian sensation, now stands at a 96 overall in NBA 2K24. His rating boost is a testament to his outstanding facilitation and scoring ability. Over the last two weeks, Dončić has averaged 11.2 assists per game, showing his knack for setting up teammates for success. Moreover, he has been prolific in scoring, with an average of 36.5 points per game during the same period.

Dončić's season averages are equally impressive. With 32.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, coupled with a 48.5% shooting accuracy from the field, he has been instrumental in driving the Dallas Mavericks to a respectable 16-11 record, positioning them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis' Career-Defining Season

Anthony Davis, the versatile big man for the Los Angeles Lakers, has seen his NBA 2K24 rating climb to a 93 overall. This season has been a standout for Davis, with averages of 24 points, a league-leading and career-high 12.5 rebounds per game, and 2.6 blocks. His efficiency is also noteworthy, shooting 54.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.

Davis' impact has been crucial for the Lakers, who have started the season with a 15-13 record, securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference. His all-around performance and leadership have been central to the team's competitive standing this year.

See the full list of NBA 2K24 ratings below:

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 89 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)

AJ Griffin: 74 OVR (-1)

Wesley Matthews: 71 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 81 OVR (-1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 94 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 79 OVR (+1)

Ish Smith: 72 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 84 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 81 OVR (+4)

Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 74 OVR (+1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 73 OVR (+3)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 78 OVR (+4)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (-1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 78 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (-1)

Julian Strawther: 74 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 83 OVR (-1)

Ausar Thompson: 80 OVR (-2)

Marvin Bagley III: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 78 OVR (-1)

Marcus Sasser: 77 OVR (+1)

Killian Hayes: 76 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 75 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Livers: 73 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (-1)

Andrew Wiggins: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (+2)

Brandin Podziemski: 76 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)

Tari Eason: 80 OVR (+2)

Jeff Green: 78 OVR (+1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 94 OVR (+2)

Myles Turner: 83 OVR (-1)

Buddy Hield: 79 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 91 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (+1)

P.J. Tucker: 74 OVR (-1)

Joshua Primo: 72 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 93 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 74 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 72 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 86 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

David Roddy: 74 OVR (+1)

Bismack Biyombo: 73 OVR (-2)

Vince Williams Jr.: 73 OVR (+4)

Jacob Gilyard: 72 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 80 OVR (+3)

Caleb Martin: 79 OVR (+2)

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Orlando Robinson: 73 OVR (+3)

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR (+1)

Damian Lillard: 92 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

A.J. Green: 72 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 89 OVR (-1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 87 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 80 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy III: 80 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+2)

Dyson Daniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Hawkins: 74 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 73 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 89 OVR (+2)

Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)

R.J. Barrett: 81 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 80 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+2)

Jericho Sims: 72 OVR (-2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 95 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace: 76 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 75 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 74 OVR (-2)

Vasilije Micić: 73 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 79 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (-2)

Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 98 OVR (+1)

De'Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 74 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (+1)

Chimezie Metu: 75 OVR (+1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons: 84 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+2)

Scoot Henderson: 76 OVR (+1)

Skylar Mays: 74 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 73 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 72 OVR (+5)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (-1)

Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 73 OVR (-1)

Julian Champagnie: 70 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Keegan Murray: 83 OVR (+3)

Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (-2)

JaVale McGee: 76 OVR (-1)

Keon Ellis: 70 OVR (+2)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+1)

Pascal Siakam: 86 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Chris Boucher: 75 OVR (-1)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)

Gradey Dick: 70 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton: 80 OVR (+2)

Keyonte George: 76 OVR (+2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 75 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Deni Avdija: 78 OVR (-1)

Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)

Corey Kispert: 77 OVR (+1)

Bilal Coulibaly: 76 OVR (+2)

Mike Muscala: 72 OVR (-1)