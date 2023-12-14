Giannis went off for a Bucks-record 64 and wasn't shy about letting the folks at home know about it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the Bucks record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54, also against the Pacers, on Nov 9.

The Bucks star exited the game in the fourth quarter with 58 points, before having to enter late in the fourth after an Indiana run. During his time on the bench, he let the cameras know exactly what he thought:

"It's not easy. It's what I f*cking do." Giannis to the camera after setting the Bucks franchise record for most points scored in a game 😂pic.twitter.com/oEVBR7cKg0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

The Bucks superstar was 20 of 28 from the field, went 24 of 32 from the foul line, and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath the basket early in the fourth quarter, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players.

Giannis Anteokounmpo got wrapped up hard by Aaron Nesmith. Peep Thanasis on the sideline 👀pic.twitter.com/YZz2D32E5v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

Players from both sides stepped in and tried to stop the Bucks from going after Aaron Nesmith. Aside from Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who needed to be held back on the bench, forward Bobby Portis was also upset. He clearly wanted a piece of Nesmith. TV cameras also caught the Bucks veteran yelling profanities at Nesmith. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks’ Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls.

This game, and Giannis' explosion, may be the result of some bad blood brewing between the two teams. The game between the Bucks and Pacers comes a week after their semifinals game in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

That was the same game Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his own version of Damian Lillard's “Dame Time” celebration. Indy prevailed over Milwaukee in that game, 128-119.