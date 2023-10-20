Good news for Xbox Live Players, NBA 2K24 will be free to play this weekend. This opportunity should give new players to the series a chance to play the game and try it out. We'll tell you everything you need to know about playing some virtual B-Ball this weekend for no cost at all.

How To Play NBA 2K24 Free This Weekend With Xbox Live

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play NBA 2K24 for no charge at all from Thursday, October 19th, to Sunday, October 22nd. With the pre-season wrapping up and the 2023-2024 season tipping off next week, it's the perfect time to get into NBA 2K24.

However, you must be a Game Pass subscriber in order to play the game for free. There's different tiers for Game Pass, for PC, Console, and both options. Depending on your subscription (Ultimate or PC), you get a 14-day trial for only $1. So, if you want to try out the new NBA game, this might be the cheapest way to do so. Additionally, any data saved during the weekend does stay if/when you decide to purchase the game.

2K24 released back in September, and we loved the game. In our review, we gave the game a 9.5 score for PS5.

There's plenty of content to explore in NBA 2K. MyCAREER might be the best single-player sports game experience out there. But if you're more of a franchise guy, MyNBA provides multiple eras to play in, as well as advanced settings to create the experience you want.

NBA 2K24 also offers your standard MyTEAM mode, where you collect player cards and build a fantasy team of legendary players. Additionally, 2K24 comes with a Mama Moment mode dedicated to the legendary career of Kobe Bryant.

Lastly, WNBA fans will be glad to know all teams and players made it into the game. You can play with your favorite WNBA teams, or create your own player in the W. Overall, 2K24 offers a ton of content to get lost into. MyCAREER and the City alone feel like a separate game themselves.

For new players to the series, check out our compiled answers list for NBA 2K24 2KTV. This guide should help you get over 13,000 VC to give your MyCAREER player a head-start. You can also check out our MyCAREER beginner's guide and all the latest information for Season 2 of 2K24.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.