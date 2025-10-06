While the Seattle Seahawks went through a defensive disaster in the 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was also a key moment on offense that led to the defeat. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold would throw a crucial interception that led to the game-winning field goal for the Buccaneers as the signal-caller talked about the moment.

It was a strange pick as Darnold, with under a minute left in the game, tied at 35 points apiece, threw a pass down the middle intended for Cooper Kupp, but was intercepted by Lavonte David of Tampa Bay. Darnold spoke to the media after the game and expressed how he takes blame for the back-breaking moment that led to the loss, saying it was “bad quarterback play,” according to NBC Sports.

“The last turnover, definitely on me,” Darnold said. “I was just trying to throw it away. I think it might have deflected off a helmet. Once I saw it was going to be hot to my left, I just tried to throw it away, and I think it deflected off somebody’s helmet.”

“At the end of the day, I got to protect the football in that situation and can’t give them a short field to put the game away like that. I feel like that was bad quarterback play on that last snap.”

Seahawks teammates of Sam Darnold have his back

With the Seahawks dealing with injuries to the secondary, resulting in the offensive onslaught for the Buccaneers on Sunday, Darnold would take accountability for his play towards the end of the game. He would even say that he needs to improve “pre-snap” and believed he had an open receiver on the right side of the field.

“I had a good answer to that side, and I think Tory [Horton] was open as well on the right side,” Darnold said. “So, I just got to be a lot better there pre-snap.”

Despite what he believes, his teammates have his back, like running back Kenneth Walker and tight end AJ Barner, who complement the quarterback, according to Greg Bell.

“‘Everyone keeps talking about the interception. Sam played a great game,' Kenneth Walker said,” Gregg Bell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “'We have a very special quarterback here,' AJ Barner says.”

Darnold and Seattle look to bounce back next Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.