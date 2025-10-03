Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins said his relationship with Russell Westbrook fractured after he publicly warned that the veteran guard risked playing himself out of the league.

On the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, Perkins recalled how comments he made several years ago strained his friendship with Westbrook, who remains unsigned as NBA training camps open.

“Do we realize that training camp started and Russell Westbrook is not on the roster?” Perkins said during the episode.

Former forward Richard Jefferson suggested Westbrook may be choosing to wait.

“I’d like to believe that that’s by choice. He’s waiting for the right opportunity I believe,” Jefferson said.

Kendrick Perkins links past warning to Russell Westbrook’s free agency

Perkins disagreed.

“I believe that’s not by choice,” Perkins said. “This very situation, this moment right here that we’re in, Russell Westbrook not being on a roster is what hurt me and Russell Westbrook’s personal relationship because sometime three, four years ago when he was on the Lakers roster, and reports came back to me from general managers around the league. I said it on television that hey man, Russ got to be careful now. The rumor is around the league is that if he don’t be careful, temper it down, he might find himself out the league. This is what I said. After that I get a long paragraph from his wife Nina. She reads me her rights or thought she did. I thought you would never turn your back. After that our relationship was over with… because then my wife get involved, they go back and forth because I ain’t doing nothing but my job.”

Perkins said his intent was to report what he had heard, not to disparage Westbrook.

“I’m not killing Russ, right? I’m not killing him, these are reports. But here we are right, at this very moment where Russ opted out of his last year with Denver, right? He opted out, he had a player option. The only team that had interest from reports was Sacramento and here we are starting the season and Russell Westbrook is not on the roster,” Perkins said.

Perkins says Westbrook should be on Bucks despite decline

He added that Westbrook still belongs in the league.

“Do I believe he should be? Absolutely. I think he should be on the Milwaukee Bucks, right now. I really do. But the reality is that for the first time in probably the last 15 years, Russell Westbrook is not on a roster. Crazy.”

Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals for the Denver Nuggets in 2024-25, appearing in 75 games with 36 starts. He shot 44.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3-point range while committing 3.2 turnovers per game.

Known for his athleticism and aggressive style, Westbrook has seen his efficiency and explosiveness decline with age. His turnover issues and shooting struggles have fueled questions around his fit on contending rosters, even as he continues to post steady production.

Perkins and Westbrook were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011 to 2015, a run highlighted by a trip to the 2012 NBA Finals alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. Perkins has clashed publicly with former teammates before, including Durant, who has sparred with him on social media over his commentary.

The NBA preseason is underway with opening night set for Oct. 21, and Westbrook remains one of the most notable free agents without a team.