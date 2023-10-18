We created a list of all NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for all current episodes. This should help players who've yet to watch the show earn a good amount of free VC. In case you don't know, 2KTV is a weekly show viewable both in-game and on various social media platforms. The show, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan, covers a wide variety of topics. They usually talk about upcoming content, host interviews, show fan highlights, and more.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers For Episodes 1-6

Unlike our separate installments for Episodes 1-6, we'll just write down the answers. However, we'll provide links to earlier episodes in case you'd like to tackle them on at a time. Without further ado, here are all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episodes 1-6.

NBA 2KTV Episode 1 Answers:

  1. Season 10
  2. 4
  3. 2005
  4. 18 times
  5. 2008
  6. 2
  7. All of These
  8. 24
  9. Locker Room
  10. Badge Floor
  11. Any Option
  12. Salary Cap
  13. Kyrie Irving
  14. Player Market
  15. Sabrina Ionescu

2KTV Episode 2 Answers:

  1. Any
  2. Menu
  3. Candace Parker
  4. Vlade Divac
  5. 2022
  6. Shooting
  7. Immovable Enforcer
  8. Spot Finder
  9. Immunity
  10. 3
  11. Superstar
  12. Assists

NBA 2KTV Episode 3 Answers:

  1. Grandfather
  2. Andrew Wiggins
  3. Club 2K
  4. Scholar
  5. Kevin Durant
  6. Young Wayne
  7. Klay Thompson
  8. Float Game
  9. Reverse Layup
  10. Follow Through

2KTV Episode 4 Answers:

  1. Shakedown
  2. 10
  3. The Theater
  4. Chris Brickley
  5. 2
  6. 5 Minutes
  7. Playmaking
  8. Size Up
  9. Crossover
  10. Perimeter
  11. 90
  12. Clutch Time

NBA 2KTV Episode 5 Answers:

  1. Warriors Gaming Squad
  2. 2018
  3. Wizards District
  4. Mama Im Dat Man
  5. Relay Passer
  6. Trae Young
  7. 2019
  8. T-Wolves Gaming
  9. Any
2KTV Episode 6 Answers:

  1. Klay Thompson
  2. 12
  3. Season 1
  4. Jomar
  5. Post Lockdown
  6. Glove
  7. Ben Wallace
  8. October 24

Each question answered correctly rewards the player with 200 VC. With 66 total questions currently available, that means you get up to 13,200 VC for free. So make sure to take your time when answering the questions. They should give you just enough time to check your sources before finally answering.

And that wraps it up. We hope this guide helps players out who did not get the chance of watching the show to earn some free VC. Additionally, if you just bought NBA 2K24, this will be a great way to earn free VC without having to do anything. Just sit back, relax, and answer the questions to get some much needed VC.

