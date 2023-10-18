We created a list of all NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for all current episodes. This should help players who've yet to watch the show earn a good amount of free VC. In case you don't know, 2KTV is a weekly show viewable both in-game and on various social media platforms. The show, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan, covers a wide variety of topics. They usually talk about upcoming content, host interviews, show fan highlights, and more.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers For Episodes 1-6

This week on 2KTV: In anticipation of the upcoming Become A Pro Series, we talk to Warriors Gaming Squad and BearDaBeast! We also have an update on Rise vs. Elite and Mike Wang dishes out some Expert Tips on Passing. Plus, YOUR Top Assists! pic.twitter.com/gJBhGTlKRm — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) October 7, 2023

Unlike our separate installments for Episodes 1-6, we'll just write down the answers. However, we'll provide links to earlier episodes in case you'd like to tackle them on at a time. Without further ado, here are all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episodes 1-6.

NBA 2KTV Episode 1 Answers:

Season 10 4 2005 18 times 2008 2 All of These 24 Locker Room Badge Floor Any Option Salary Cap Kyrie Irving Player Market Sabrina Ionescu

2KTV Episode 2 Answers:

Any Menu Candace Parker Vlade Divac 2022 Shooting Immovable Enforcer Spot Finder Immunity 3 Superstar Assists

NBA 2KTV Episode 3 Answers:

Grandfather Andrew Wiggins Club 2K Scholar Kevin Durant Young Wayne Klay Thompson Float Game Reverse Layup Follow Through

2KTV Episode 4 Answers:

Shakedown 10 The Theater Chris Brickley 2 5 Minutes Playmaking Size Up Crossover Perimeter 90 Clutch Time

NBA 2KTV Episode 5 Answers:

Warriors Gaming Squad 2018 Wizards District Mama Im Dat Man Relay Passer Trae Young 2019 T-Wolves Gaming Any

2KTV Episode 6 Answers:

Klay Thompson 12 Season 1 Jomar Post Lockdown Glove Ben Wallace October 24

Each question answered correctly rewards the player with 200 VC. With 66 total questions currently available, that means you get up to 13,200 VC for free. So make sure to take your time when answering the questions. They should give you just enough time to check your sources before finally answering.

And that wraps it up. We hope this guide helps players out who did not get the chance of watching the show to earn some free VC. Additionally, if you just bought NBA 2K24, this will be a great way to earn free VC without having to do anything. Just sit back, relax, and answer the questions to get some much needed VC.

