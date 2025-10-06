On October 6, 2025, the legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith is set to start her Horses 50th anniversary tour in Dublin, Ireland, the hometown of U2 singer Bono. The two linked up before the show.

Smith posted a picture of them outside the James Joyce Tower. She called the U2 singer one of Dublin's “fine locals” in her caption.

“This is visiting James Joyce’s tower before playing in Dublin tonight,” her caption read, “happily commiserating with one of its fine locals.”

They were both wearing sunglasses in the picture. Smith was donning a black leather jacket and jeans, while Bono was wearing a hat and a long peacoat. Perhaps he will turn up at her Dublin show, which will take place at 3Arena on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Patti Smith and U2's Bono have performed together before

Smith previously opened for two of U2's shows at Madison Square Garden during their Vertigo Tour in 2005 on November 21 and 22.

Article Continues Below

A few years later, in 2009, U2 and Smith would join forces with Bruce Springsteen to perform her hit “Because the Night” (which The Boss wrote) at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 25th anniversary concert.

Then, in 2015, their most notable collaboration took place. In December 2015, U2 performed two emotional Innocence + Experience Tour shows at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, that were rescheduled due to the attacks in the city a month earlier.

During the penultimate concert of the tour on December 6, they brought Smith out while performing “Bad.” Bono then sampled Smith's “Gloria” as the song ended, and they then performed “People Have the Power” with her.

In the past, Smith has paid homage to U2 by performing “Love Is All We Have Left,” the opening song of their Songs of Experience album. According to Setlist.fm, she has performed it 18 times in 2018 and 2019.

Now, Smith is getting ready for her upcoming tour, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of her debut album, Horses. It begins in Dublin on October 6.

There are 21 shows planned for the tour's itinerary. After 10 shows in Europe, Smith will take the tour to the United States for 11 shows. The North American leg will include stops in New York City at the Beacon Theatre and Washington, D.C., at The Anthem.