The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't sign Roki Sasaki to be a relief pitcher, but he just might be the most important and dominant one remaining in the MLB Playoffs.

It happened almost by accident as the Dodgers' supposed phenom from Japan struggled to adapt in his first season stateside. He got off to a lackluster start and then hurt his shoulder, finding his way to the injured list in May. As he rehabbed, he didn't manage to regain his old stuff in the minors.

That's when the Dodgers thought to move him to the bullpen where he could unleash his triple-digit fastball.

“The fun part about relieving is the opportunity to be able to contribute to the game, to the team every day,” Sasaki told ESPN in a story published Monday.

“The goal was to come back fully healthy and just fully ready to pitch again,” he continued “So I was cognizant that there could be that possibility that I may not pitch in the regular season again. There's been a lot of support staff, coaching staff, the people around me who helped me get to where I am today. So, yes, very grateful for that.”

Sasaki has now finished off two playoff games for Los Angeles so far — the Wild Card clincher over the Cincinnati Reds and Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. He has allowed one hit with three strikeouts with more than 80 percent of his pitches going for strikes.

He will likely head back to the starting rotation in 2026, but for now, he will be on the mound in the Dodgers' highest-leverage situations.

Blake Snell looks to give Dodgers 2-0 NLDS lead

Article Continues Below

Sasaki might be the one to finish things off if the Dodgers beat the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS, but it will be Blake Snell getting things started.

Because the Dodgers are a Wild Card team, Philadelphia has home field advantage — and Snell is relishing the opportunity to start on the road.

“I’ve done it before, but this place is special,” he said Citizens Bank Park, according to Dodger Blue. “The fans show up, they’re passionate, they have energy. I can’t wait to pitch here. Getting ready, there’s not like really anything you can do to prepare for it.”

As far as facing the vaunted Phillies lineup, the two-time Cy Young winner is refining his approach.

“Just watching the lineup, watching aggressiveness on pitches, what they’re swinging at, taking,” he said. “Just learning. Can’t give much away, but, yes, just learning.”

The Dodgers and Phillies do battle Monday evening at 6 p.m.