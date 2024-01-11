Jump into the excitement of January's NBA 2K24 player ratings, where Luka Dončić soars, Kawhi Leonard dominates, and Trae Young dazzles with their latest stats!

In the latest player ratings update for January, NBA 2K24 has once again adjusted its virtual hardwood to reflect the ongoing real-world performances of the league's top talent. This month, players like Luka Dončić, Kawhi Leonard, and Trae Young are taking center stage, showcasing the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the NBA.

Luka Dončić Rises To 97 Overall

Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks’ shining star, has seen his stock rise yet again in NBA 2K24, reaching a stellar 97 overall rating. Dončić, only 24 years old, continues to dominate the league, currently holding the second spot in NBA scoring with an impressive average of 33.6 points per game. His performance doesn’t stop there; he’s also averaging 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making him a triple threat on the court. Over his last 10 games, the young superstar has dazzled fans and opponents alike, scoring 30 or more points in eight of those contests and notching at least 20 points in nine. His consistent excellence has not only made him a perennial MVP candidate but also a pivotal figure in the Mavericks' current 22-16 record, securing them the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Kawhi Leonard Jumps To A 92 Overall

Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers’ two-way sensation, has also seen a boost in his NBA 2K24 player rating, moving up to a formidable 92 overall. Leonard, a cornerstone of the Clippers since 2019, has recently inked a three-year contract extension, a testament to his integral role in the team. Despite a history of limited playtime due to injuries, Leonard is currently averaging a career-high 34.5 minutes per game this season. In the past two weeks, he has led the Clippers in scoring with averages of 21 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Leonard’s impact is undeniable, as he has helped propel the Clippers to a 24-13 record, placing them fourth in the Western Conference.

Trae Young Becomes A 90 Overall

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks’ dynamic guard, has reached a new high in NBA 2K24, climbing to a 90 overall rating. Already a two-time All-Star, Young is on track for a third selection, thanks to his career-high average of 11 assists per game, complementing his scoring average of 27.8 points. Since joining the league in 2018, Young has been known for his sharpshooting and playmaking abilities. This season, he has added another feather to his cap with an average of 1.5 steals per game, marking a significant improvement in his defensive game. However, the Hawks have found challenges this season, reflected in their 16-21 record, which places them as the eleventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

The player ratings in NBA 2K24 are a closely watched aspect of the game, reflecting not only the current form and performance of players but also influencing the strategies and choices of gamers around the world. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these changes in player ratings impact the virtual and real basketball worlds. As the NBA continues its 2023-2024 season, players like Dončić, Leonard, and Young will undoubtedly remain in the spotlight, both on the court and in the virtual arenas of NBA 2K24.

For a comprehensive look at the full NBA 2K24 January player ratings update, please scroll down below.

See the full list of NBA 2K24 January's Player ratings:

Atlanta Hawks:

Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 73 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 79 OVR (-2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 76 OVR (+2)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)

Royce O'Neale: 74 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 70 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics:

Derrick White: 85 OVR (+2)

Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 75 OVR (+1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 72 OVR (-1)

Neemias Queta: 71 OVR (+3)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 79 OVR (+1)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (+1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 75 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 73 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (+3)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (+1)

Craig Porter: 75 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 75 OVR (+2)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (+2)

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Doncic: 97 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 79 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Josh Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 74 OVR (-1)

A.J. Lawson: 72 OVR (+5): Largest player overall increase in January's update after solid performances this past month

Denver Nuggets:

Peyton Watson: 77 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Jordan: 76 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 76 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham: 84 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (+1)

Ausar Thompson: 79 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 77 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Stewart: 76 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 76 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (-1)

Killian Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevin Knox II: 72 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 78 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 77 OVR (+3)

Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets:

Alperen Sengun: 86 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (-2)

Cam Whitmore: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 93 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 85 OVR (+2)

Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (-1)

Andrew Nembhard: 76 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 87 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 73 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)

D'Angelo Russell: 79 OVR (-2)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 78 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 76 OVR (-2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 73 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 73 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ja Morant: 93 OVR (+1)

Marcus Smart: 81 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 74 OVR (-2)

David Roddy: 73 OVR (-1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat:

Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-2)

Nikola Jović: 75 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 75 OVR (-1)

Haywood Highsmith: 74 OVR (-1)

Jamal Cain: 71 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (+1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 86 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 79 OVR (-1)

Kyle Anderson: 75 OVR (-2)

Jordan McLaughlin: 74 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (-1)

Herbert Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 90 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (+2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 77 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (-1)

Miles McBride: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 82 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic:

Paolo Banchero: 87 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 80 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

De'Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+1)

Paul Reed: 76 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Devin Booker: 94 OVR (-1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+2)

Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 75 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers:

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-2)

Scoot Henderson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 74 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 74 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Victor Wembanyama: 87 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-2)

Julian Champagnie: 73 OVR (+3)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 73 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 70 OVR (+3)

Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

JaVale McGee: 75 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 70 OVR (+3)

Utah Jazz:

Collin Sexton: 82 OVR (+2)

Jordan Clarkson: 80 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Christopher: 72 OVR (-2)

Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (-2)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 78 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 76 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (-1)

Johnny Davis: 73 OVR (-1)