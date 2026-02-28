The Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Chase Center on Saturday night for a primetime Pacific Division clash against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James and company have lost each of their last three fixtures and will take on a side that have won two of their last three games.

Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis are both on the injury report ahead of this matchup, per the official injury report. Green is currently listed as probable as he manages a left low back injury, while Porzingis is questionable with a general illness.

While those two players might still play, Stephen Curry will not as he is confirmed to be out with a right patellofemoral injury. Curry joins the likes of his brother Seth, Jimmy Butler and LJ Cryer, who are all out.

For the Lakers, Rui Hachimura is doubtful while Bronny James and Adou Thierro are out due to G League assignments.

Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Lakers

Given Draymond Green is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up in what is a marquee matchup. The veteran forward is currently averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 41% from the field.

Porzingis's status is murkier, and he is less likely to play considering his questionable status. The division-leading Lakers (34-24) arrive in San Francisco desperate to snap a three-game losing streak following a narrow 113-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Despite their recent struggles, Los Angeles will look at their Big-3 for inspiration once again. Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 32.7 points per game (while adding 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists), Austin Reaves is enjoying a career year averaging 24.6 points, and the ageless LeBron James is contributing 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per night.

Los Angeles and Golden State have split their first two head-to-head matchups this season, with both previous games taking place in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 18-12 on the road this year, while the Warriors are 19-11 on their home floor.

Lakers injury report

Rui Hachimura: Doubtful (Illness)

Bronny James: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Adou Thiero: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Warriors injury report

Draymond Green: Probable (Left Low Back Injury Management)

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Illness)

Stephen Curry: Out (Right Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome)

Seth Curry: Out (Left Sciatic Nerve Irritation)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (Right ACL Surgery)

LJ Cryer: Out (G League – Two-Way)