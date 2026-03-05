Jabari Walker delivered a career-high during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 106-102 victory over the struggling Utah Jazz. The 23-year-old returned with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, helping the 76ers mount a fourth-quarter comeback against the now 18-44 Utah.

However, while the game proved to be huge for Walker, it was preceded by an unfortunate incident as the 2022 draftee had earlier scratched a brand-new car.

“I actually had an unfortunate incident today. I just got a new car and I was driving it for no less than 30 minutes and I scratched it. And talk about being in the zone and you know, just wanted to get in the game and that was an unfortunate event for me so. Mentally I was walking in here like, ‘my brand new car I just got, I scratched it,’” he revealed per a post on X by PHLY Sixers.

Jabari Walker says he bought a brand new car today … and scratched it within the first 30 minutes of owning it. "When I saw the first two 3s go in, I said 'Okay. Alright. This is a whole new world. I got a chance to redeem myself'. I forgot about what happened earlier today… pic.twitter.com/1aIwjftkyz — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) March 5, 2026

However, Walker ended up starring for his team in the absence of multiple major stars, including Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul George, who is still suspended.

“When I saw the first two 3s go in, I said, ‘Okay. Alright. This is a whole new world. I got a chance to redeem myself' So I forgot about what happened earlier today,” he said.

Walker’s night began explosively. During his first stint, he scored 15 points while making all five of his shot attempts, including four three-pointers.

While he undoubtedly proved crucial, it was Tyrese Maxey once again who delivered the win, finishing with 25 points on 8-of-22 shooting. Quentin Grimes was also instrumental, especially late in the fourth quarter.

He finished with 16 points and knocked down the two go-ahead free throws with less than 17 seconds remaining on the clock. For Walker however, the game will be extremely memorable for multiple reasons.

Not only did he return with a career-best score, but he also did it on a day that did not start in the best of fashion.