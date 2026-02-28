When Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets flew to South Beach for an afternoon showdown against the Miami Heat, fans knew they'd be in for a show.

Sure, the Heat are in the middle of the Eastern Conference's pack, slotted in the eighth seed with a 31-29 record, but Erik Spoelstra teams are always a fiesty out, especially at home, where they hold a 17-11 record so far in 2025-26. With the Rockets fighting tooth and nail to keep their third seed in a very tightly contested Western Conference, securing a win in Miami felt crucial as the season winds down.

And unsurprisingly, when the rubber hit the hardwood, that consciousness boiled over into technical foul territory, with Tyler Herro and Durant both getting T'd up after having to be separated following a war of words on the court.

Tyler Herro and Kevin Durant exchanging more words, had to be held back. Techs for both. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/mWEFk3xDAQ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 28, 2026

While players never want to draw technical fouls, especially during a timeout, his interaction with Herro served as nothing more than a minor roadblock on the way to KD doing KD things, with the future Hall of Famer leading all scorers with 14 points in just 19 minutes while holding the best plus-minus of any player in the game at +17. Durant's Rockets outscored the Heat 24-19 in the second quarter and entered the half with a one-point lead at 52-51.

Will the Rockets pull out the win in Miami? Only time will tell, but with 24 more minutes to play at the time of publication, things have the potential to heat up even further in South Beach before the final buzzer.