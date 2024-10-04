We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 5 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show itself features a wide variety of content from player highlights to developer interviews and more. However, we know most people watch 2KTV to earn free rewards, mainly VC. Therefore, we listed all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 5 below.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 5 Answers

NBA 2K25 False Any True Right Stick Aerial Wizard Any Any

Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 5. To answer a question, press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions pop up at different points in the episode, so make sure to pay attention. When you correctly answer a question in 2KTV, you earn a reward. This can often be VC, or another in-game item.

The developers typically release new episodes on Fridays. though there have been exceptions. Furthermore, each episode lasts anywhere between 13 to 20+ minutes.

Additionally, we recommend watching all episodes from start to finish. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video. If you do this, you might lose the order of which question you're on. Generally, you need to be careful when watching the show because these rewards do add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers tend to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, last week's episode featured 10 total questions, two of which rewarded you regardless of your answer. So even if you don't use a guide, you'll receive something for watching an episode. That said, we still recommend using a guide. In NBA 2K, you'll need every bit of VC you can get your hands on.

Additionally, it's important to know that this season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. From now until the playoffs, you'll see new episodes launch every week. Just keep in mind that every 2K game only offers a limited amount of episodes in each game. So watch some 2KTV!

In other news, NBA 2K25's Arcade Edition launched this week. Apple Arcade Players can experience 2K on the go, which brings the Neighborhood and a new home for your MyPLAYER. 2K25 Arcade offers a new badge system, where you can complete quests to earn badge points and improve your stats.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.