Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates icon and Hall of Fame second baseman, is being remembered across Major League Baseball following his passing at age 89 on Friday. Commissioner Rob Manfred issued an official statement on behalf of the league, honoring the Pirates legend and his lasting impact on the 1960 World Series and the game itself.

Mazeroski spent his entire illustrious 17-year career with the Pirates and is forever linked to October glory. His walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series remains the first series-ending walk-off homer in Fall Classic history—one of the most iconic moments the sport has ever witnessed. While that swing cemented his place in history, Mazeroski’s defensive brilliance defined his career. He captured eight Gold Glove Awards and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001, recognition rooted as much in his glove as his bat.

MLB Communications shared Manfred’s remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the news and celebrating Mazeroski’s life and rich legacy.

This morning Commissioner Manfred released the following statement in memory of @Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, who was 89: pic.twitter.com/eaD5DWZSqX — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 21, 2026

“Bill Mazeroski was synonymous with one of the greatest home runs in baseball history for more than 65 years. While his bat delivered the first walk-off, series-ending home run in the history of our Fall Classic in 1960, it was Bill's glove that earned him recognition from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.”

In his statement, Manfred highlighted both the historic home run that defined a generation and the steady defensive excellence that sustained Mazeroski’s career. As tributes pour in from around the league, Mazeroski’s legacy endures—forever synonymous with the 1960 World Series and ingrained into the fabric of Pittsburgh baseball history.