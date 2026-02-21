The Purdue basketball team got a big win on Friday against Indiana. Following the game, a little girl presented Boilermakers star guard Braden Smith with a drawing she made. Smith was excited to receive the gift, and showed it to the news media.

Video went viral of the Purdue star showing the drawing to the press and his teammates. FOX College Hoops shared the video on social media. The picture was of Smith and some of his teammates.

A little girl drew a picture for Braden Smith and the team, and Smith's reaction is priceless 🥹 @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/b7xquaVoqy — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2026

The Boilermakers thrashed Indiana on Friday, 93-64. Smith scored 15 points for his Purdue team. Purdue improved to 22-5 on the season, following the win.

Smith is averaging 14.9 points per game this season, with 8.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds a contest. He has had multiple 20-point games this season for the Boilermakers.

Indiana fell to 17-10 on the season with the loss.

Purdue basketball looks to finish the season with a strong statement

The Boilermakers improved to 12-4 in the Big Ten, following the victory. Purdue sits in third in the conference standings, behind Illinois and Michigan.

Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter was happy about his team's victory on Friday. His team had just suffered a very disappointing loss against Michigan.

“Not being able to win a Big Ten championship was tough… I thought this was a great bounce back for our guys,” Painter said, per WISH-TV.

Purdue's win on Friday was one for the record books.

“The Boilermakers emphatically ended their two-game losing streak against the Hoosiers by producing their highest point total in the series since scoring 94 points in 1998. It also was their largest victory margin in the series since a 44-point shellacking in 1969,” the Associated Press reported.

The Boilermakers have been one of the strongest programs in the Big Ten in recent years. Painter went to a Final Four in 2024 with Purdue, and lost in that year's national championship game. He has coached at the school since 2005.

Purdue basketball next plays Michigan State on Thursday. The Boilermakers have now won five of their last six games.