NBA 2K25 has arrived, offering fans the latest basketball video game experience from Visual Concepts. This year's title brings the New-Gen experience for PC players, among many other improvements. Between a new MyNBA Era, four new MyTEAM modes, and even a backstory mode for MyCAREER, every mode received some love this year. But do all these new improvements justify its price tag? Let's find out in this NBA 2K25 Review.

NBA 2K25 Review – What is NBA 2K25?

NBA 2K25 is the latest NBA video game from developer Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. The game features a wide variety of modes, many of which returning players can expect to see. NBA 2K25 also offers All-Time and Historic Teams and the full WNBA League, which received its mode in recent years.

Boston Celtics' Superstar and NBA Champion Jason Tatum appears on the game's standard and All-Star Edition covers. A'ja Wilson joins him on the latter and becomes the first WNBA player to earn a 99 OVR in-game. Lastly, Hall of Famer Vince Carter rounds out the trio by gracing the Hall of Fame Edition cover. While Carter is retired, Tatum and Wilson are still vying to win more championships and bring glory to their teams.

The game launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay – NBA 2K25 Review

NBA 2K25 continues to run on ProPLAY, which uses real NBA footage to make the game look closer to the real deal. This year, a brand-new dribble engine was added along with 9,000 new animations. Additionally, the developers added several new offensive and defensive features to give you more control on the court. ProPLAY still looks incredible, with player models and movement looking great. But how do the new gameplay improvements feel?

My favorite gameplay feature in NBA 2K25 is the new Shot Cancelling mechanic. It feels much smoother to break out of a shot and make a move. Additionally, it opens up more ways to involve more players in your offense and get creative. I often like to pretend I'm going for a three to see if the defender makes a move. Then, I can cancel out, drive up the lane, and either shoot or pass to my Center.

NBA 2K25 also makes several changes to shooting, with new Shot Timing Profiles and Pro Stick Rhythm Shooting. The former determines how your timing affects shots in the game. Overall, 2K25 offers five different options to use, depending on your skill level and preference. It's a pretty nice selection of options, and I'm sure players will be able to find the one that works for them quickly.

However, Pro Stick Rhythm Shooting adds a whole new way to shoot. If you're on console, this mechanic requires you to use the right stick rather than a timed button press. For example, you hold the stick down to begin your shot, and you push up when your player has reached their Set Point.

I won't lie and pretend I'm good at NBA 2K25, and this system proved difficult to learn. But that said, there will be people who will prefer this system and become better players with it. So at the end of the day, I appreciate having yet another way to shoot in the game. And the cool thing is that everyone will be able to find their own ways to play with these new features.

And fortunately, 2K25 teaches you about all of these mechanics and more in Learn2K. This mode teaches you everything you need to know about gameplay from basic to advanced tutorials. This isn't the most groundbreaking mode, but it's very useful for teaching you at least the basics quickly and efficiently.

After the basic tutorials alone, you'll learn how to pass, shoot, dribble, play defense, make free throws, and much more. And it moves at a pace that doesn't feel like it's taking forever.

AI has been improved in NBA 2K25, especially on offense. When playing MyCAREER, I found that I could rely on teammates more often to make a play. Instead of just dancing around a bit before heading to the rim, my teammates will now more confidently drive down open lanes. This creates more offensive opportunities knowing that my teammates are a bit more resolute when they get the ball.

And while those are just some of the changes that I liked, 2K25's gameplay features many other improvements. From new defensive movement and contest systems to new custom visual cues and Signature Go-to Shots, the game continues to expand on ways you can play.

Overall, NBA 2K25 still offers the same classic experience we've come to love over the last 25+ years.

MyCAREER & The City – NBA 2K25 Review

One thing I've always loved about MyCAREER in the NBA 2K series is the control you have over your experience. And NBA 2K25's MyCAREER mode gives you more control than ever. And that begins right away after you build your MyPLAYER.

The MyPLAYER Builder returns, where you customize and create your player for MyCAREER. 2K25 brings back the real NBA Player Build templates, allowing you to craft your player exactly like the pros. Want to be Steph 2.0? Or do you want to use that build as a framework, and then tweak it to your liking?

And I know this has been a long-time feature, but I love face scan. The ability to put my own face in the game has become an underappreciated detail over the years. That said, I think the system could be slightly improved. It took me a while, even in optimal lighting, to get the scan just right. Nevertheless, it's still a great feature.

This year's MyCAREER story focuses on both MP and his manager, Patrick Wells. You're not considered the next LeBron James like MP was in 2K24, but your character is still no joke. However, you still need to prove your worth to the league the moment you're thrown in. I had to play at least four games off the bench before I took a starting role.

You can enter The City, or head to The Arena and start your career. But you can also re-live your past experiences in The Heart of a Dynasty. This mode consists of four missions that show you got to where you are. It also shows some background on the development between you and your manager. Overall, I enjoyed the story here and would love to see Visual Concepts expand on it in the future.

Perhaps the coolest game during this mode took place during the FIBA U-19 World Cup Finals. You go up against Spain, led by a dominant player who won the tournament before. But you get to shut him (and many others) up as you play through this mode. If you plan on playing a 10+ year career in MyCAREER, then you definitely want to play Heart of A Dynasty.

Badges also received a few new changes which were welcome in my opinion. Firstly, Visual Concepts reduced the number of badges to simplify the system while making all badges more valuable. For newcomers, it won't be as intimidating to learn about all of them, Meanwhile, experienced players now have less work to do to find the build that works for them.

The City in NBA 2K25 is the best it has ever been. Since it's a lot smaller, getting from Point A to Point B is so much easier. But it's not just the size that counts, but where everything was placed. The RISE and ELITE affiliations are placed not far from each other. No more running back and forth across a massive road just to enter the affiliation Arenas.

The Compact shape of the City makes it more fun to explore. And the design this year much better fits the theme of a basketball game. Although it's smaller, it's packed with many new and returning features. You still have your affiliations, training facilities, gyms, open courts, and more. You'll even meet with real players in The City for different quests, some of which just give you free VC.

Overall, NBA 2K25 MyCAREER is still the best player-focused career mode for any sports game right now. I can't think of any other sports game that gives you so much control and so much to do. No other sports game on the market offers such a high level of presentation, with fully voiced cutscenes and fleshed-out storylines.

Sure, you might consider some of the dialogue cheesy or maybe campy, but I love it. It adds charm to the experience and makes each year feel different. The added storylines give me more incentive to see what's next in my career.

You can spend your entire career playing in the arena. You could also spend all of your time in The City playing various modes or for your affiliation. Or, you can get lost within NBA 2K25's other content-rich modes.

MyNBA – NBA 2K25 Review

MyNBA is still the best franchise mode in any sports game right now. With the option to start from six different eras, including the new Steph Era, no sports game offers a franchise mode this rich.

One detail I admire is the amount of customization and detail put into MyNBA every year. Not only can you rewrite history from six different starting points, but you can change the league setup before you even begin. Want to create a 12-team league and add more over time? Or is there a certain rule change you wish to change? In NBA 2K25 MyNBA, the world is your oyster.

As a 76ers fan, the Steph Era felt like a bittersweet addition. Although I was stuck with Ben Simmons and Jahlik Okafor, I was able to prevent my team from drafting Markelle Fultz. And since MyNBA lets you draft real players in upcoming classes, I already had an idea of which players to look out for. Each era of MyNBA offers you an endless opportunity for challenges to face. Or, you could also just play as the Warriors in the Steph Era and dominate the league for years.

Although MyCAREER is typically the most popular with fans, I have to say MyNBA is probably my new favorite mode in the NBA 2K series. It serves as a great alternative for those who don't want to worry about VC and manage an entire team, as opposed to one player. And if you want, you can just create a player and put them MyNBA to live out their career in “MyCAREER” lite fashion.

Speaking of “lite” experiences, MyNBA Lite is also an option for players, giving them a simplified franchise mode to play in. If you just want to play, trade, and draft, this is the mode for you. However, I encourage everyone to try at least one franchise on regular MyNBA. Who knows? You might find yourself preferring it to MyCAREER like I do now.

MyTEAM – NBA 2K25 Review

NBA 2K25's MyTEAM Mode follows the same structure as previous years, but some new modes and other improvements prevent it from becoming stale. Overall, MyTEAM received four new modes this year. But let's be honest, the biggest improvement to MyTEAM this year was the return of the Auction House.

Last year, Visual Concepts replaced the Auction House with the New Player Market. In short, things did not work out, and the community was vocal about the return of the Auction House. You'll need to reach a Gold REP Tier in MyTEAM to access it, but it essentially operates like it used to. If you know how to work the system, you can buy low and sell high en route to completing your collections.

Of course, we can't talk about MyTEAM (and MyCAREER) without talking about the microtransactions. As you'd expect, NBA 2K25 offers Virtual Currency (VC) which can be used to upgrade your MyPLAYER or purchase MyTEAM packs, boxes, etc.

The underlying problem with VC is that it becomes so hard to earn if you do not spend real money. Unless you purchase the All-Star Edition, your MyPLAYER will start with a 60 OVR, and it'll take a while to boost their rating. And I personally still wish there was some way to carry over some of your VC from a previous game. Even being able to transfer like 25% of my VC from 2K24 would be a big help.

Additionally, I thought some of the new modes, as cool as they sounded, weren't as awesome as I thought they'd be. For example, the idea of Breakout is fun, but the rewards did not feel substantial. And while seeing Rivet City return was cool, I'm not the biggest fan of Triple Threat (Park).

Regardless, MyTEAM is what it is. Like last year, there's nothing that pulls me into playing the mode. That doesn't mean it's bad. But since I prefer to save my VC for MyCAREER, I'm not able to get into both modes simultaneously. However, I also know some people like it, so I can appreciate the variety of modes, at least.

The W – NBA 2K25 Review

The W returns for New Gen players, and while it feels better, it's not quite where it could be. That said, there are plenty of welcome additions to the mode.

Firstly, the inclusion of fully-voiced press conferences elevates the presentation. There's something about hearing someone's voice rather than just reading text on a screen that just makes the experience better.

This year, the W focuses on your Pursuit of Greatness. You enter a league that's obsessed with two superstar rookies, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. But you'll eventually outperform both of them and take the league over by storm.

The W also features an online component, which also received many improvements. The biggest one that caught my eye was the new Mentorship feature. If you've already earned Game Changer Status but want to help your friends, Mentorship can help everyone boost their community goal contributions. This is a cool feature that I would also love to see implemented in more offline modes.

Overall, while I still think the W isn't quite as expansive as the other modes, the developers are moving the mode in the right direction. Last year, I called The W an afterthought. However, this year it does feel like a more fleshed-out mode with more detail than ever. I'm also genuinely impressed that one video game can hold so many teams. NBA 2K25 feels like a one-stop shop for all things professional basketball.

Graphics – NBA 2K25 Review

ProPLAY Technology is back and better than ever, making NBA 2K25 look closer to the real game. Player models and movement continue to look more realistic thanks to all the new animations. Meanwhile, the stadiums, crowds, and other miscellaneous details come together to create a visually pleasing experience.

I already mentioned how convenient traveling in The City is, but let me also say it looks incredible. Although it's smaller than last year, The City looks much better in 2K25 than ever before. I love the details like the Walk of Fame, and the overall layout of the City feels so inviting.

However, I think an area that could get some love in the future is the pre-game animations. Before a game begins, you'll see players from both teams perform some cool moves to get you hyped for the matchup. While I like this detail, many of the animations used here are identical to NBA 2K24. It's not the biggest deal, but perhaps Visual Concepts could consider other ways to improve presentation, like:

Adding more animations of players on the sideline reacting to big plays

Different camera angles and animations for players in the pre-game

Perhaps more fan animations (a Create-a-fan-feature would be awesome)

But besides that, there's nothing wrong with NBA 2K25's graphics. They look great for the most part. – NBA 2K25 Review

Visually, I won't say it's a massive leap over 2K24, but that's not a negative for 2K25. There's only so much you can do on an annual basis to make the game look better. But ProPLAY Technology has done wonders in making this series look better than ever before. All things considered, I think NBA 2K25 is graphically impressive.

Audio – NBA 2K25 Review

Not only are the sights of NBA 2K25 pretty, but its sound design is as good as it has ever been. Presentation is key in NBA 2K games, and the commentary teams make the game feel much more authentic. Getting Warriors' PA Announcer Hurwitz for the Steph Era is just one of many examples of how the developers care about attention to detail. I also appreciated how the first three levels of Heart of a Dynasty included their commentary teams.

And I cannot understate how nice it is to have fully-voiced cutscenes. In my first few hours of playing MyCAREER, I got to hear from players like Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Austin Reaves, and more. Sure, Reaves could work on his voice-acting skills, but how awesome is it to hear from some of our favorite players in-game?

But in a more general sense, the sound design hits all check marks, bringing an authentic sound to the game. From the ball swooshing through the basket to the sounds of shoes pressing against the court, it all sounds as it should. It's not only satisfying to watch your player make a buzzer-beater but hear that buzzer blare as you celebrate greatness.

Like previous entries, NBA 2K25 features a mostly rap-dominated soundtrack, but there's a mix of other genres in there as well. With 61 total songs, it's hard to get bored of the tracklist. And with 2K adding more tracks throughout the year, I'm pretty impressed with how much they were able to get in. The soundtrack does a good job of fitting the theme and culture of the sport.

Overall, NBA 2K25 delivers when it comes to Music and Sound. – NBA 2K25 Review

Verdict – Is NBA 2K25 Worth Your Time & Money?

NBA 2K25 is yet another strong addition to an already incredible series. With the return of features like Auction House MyCOURT, and MyPARK, Visual Concepts has done well in blending the old with the new. The gameplay is still great, and the game offers endless possibilities on how you can play.

NBA 2K25, like its predecessors, continues to set a precedent on how sports games should be made. It offers an extremely detailed franchise mode in MyNBA. MyCAREER is the most in-depth single-player career mode out there right now. And all the new gameplay innovations make it more fun to play and true to the real game.

I will say though, that the only thing preventing me from giving the game a perfect score is the microtransactions. That may sound petty to some, but I'll hold my ground in stating that a game with microtransactions is not a perfect game. But all that aside, NBA 2K25 is still another excellent addition to the series.

Additionally, while I liked the new improvements this year, they might not be enough for someone who purchased NBA 2K24 last year. I understand that annually released sports titles, don't always offer the most grand changes. So if the improvements listed above don't catch your eye, there's no shame in waiting for the game to go on sale.

But to end it off, NBA 2K25 is more than worth it for both newcomers and returning fans of the series. Between the developers' attention to feedback, as well as their new gameplay innovations, there's a lot to love in this year's installment. NBA 2K25 is another SLAM DUNK for the series!

Score: 9/10

Editor’s Note: ClutchPoints received a PS5 review copy to allow us to cover this game. These copies did not, in any way, affect this NBA 2K25 Review’s final score and verdict.

That wraps up our NBA 2K25 Review. If you already own a copy of the game, check out our beginner's guide to MyCAREER.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.