One of the greatest point guards in the NBA has decided to hang up his shoes for good. Chris Paul announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this week. Paul, who played for multiple teams in his storied career, finishes as the greatest point guard of his generation.

Out of all of the teams that Paul has played for in his career, which one does he think is the best? For the player dubbed as the “Point God”, the answer is obvious: the San Antonio Spurs. The retired NBA legend talked about this in a recent appearance on a Twitch stream. He showed off a plaque that the Spurs sent him containing pictures of him on different teams and a list of the players he's assisted the most.

"Best organization I've played for." Chris Paul on the Spurs 🗣 (via Thetylilshow/Twitch)pic.twitter.com/fNZUQLY5s0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2026

The Spurs were the second-to-last team Paul played for before his retirement. The point guard played for San Antonio in 2024, briefly playing with French superstar Victor Wembanyama. While the Spurs did not enjoy a lot of team success that season, Paul was still integral to the team and Wembanyama's growth into the monster the NBA knows today.

Chris Paul started his NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005. Drafted fourth overall by the team, Paul played for seven seasons with the team. He would then be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he'd be most known as the conductor of the now-iconic “Lob City” teams. Those two teams are the teams where Paul stayed the longest.

After his stint with the Clippers ended, Paul bounced around a few teams. He would become part of the Houston Rockets teams that challenged the Golden State Warriors in the late 2010s. He then had a short time in Oklahoma City, where he teamed up with a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His closest chance at making the NBA Championship came in Phoenix, where they made the NBA Finals in 2021.

Paul would play with the Warriors for a year in 2023 before his time with the Spurs. The NBA legend joined the Clippers this season in what was supposed to be Paul's retirement tour. However, his stint with the Clippers ended in disaster after Paul was benched and sent home in the middle of the season. Paul was traded to the Raptors before the trade deadline, who promptly released him moments before his retirement.