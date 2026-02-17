The 2026 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the best draft classes in recent memory. There is a legitimate battle for the top pick between three players, and the entirety of the projected top 10 has All-Star potential. There is even plenty of depth well into the second round.

With NBA All-Star Weekend over, tanking will be taking full effect, and teams that don't have their eyes on the playoffs will start vying for better draft positioning in order to take advantage of the talent coming out of the amateur ranks this year. There are far fewer international talents than in recent years, but the college ranks have everything to offer. With that said, here is ClutchPoints' second 2026 NBA Mock Draft.

Note: The preseason 2026 NBA Mock Draft can be found here.

1. Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Tanking is already in full force, and as of now, the Sacramento Kings are first in line to land the number one pick. Opinions vary on who should go first overall in this stacked draft class, but Darryn Peterson has flashed too much star talent for the Kings to risk another draft mistake and not take him.

Peterson's time on the court has been limited due to cramping issues, illnesses, and hamstring and ankle injuries. Hopefully, these aren't long-term concerns, and Peterson doesn't have true medical red flags. Even in limited time on the floor, the guard has been unstoppable. Peterson elevates high on his jump shot and makes it from both 3-point land and the mid-range. Comparing a prospect to Michael Jordan would be utterly unfair, and by no means does anybody think he can get close to becoming the greatest NBA player ever, but aesthetically, the jumper and Peterson's frame do look similar to Jordan in the '80s.

Regardless, All-NBA teams are in Peterson's future if he reaches his potential. He will have to prove injury and potential character concerns wrong, but the sky is the limit for what Peterson can accomplish at the next level.

2. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

In most other draft classes, AJ Dybantsa would be a shoo-in for the number one pick. The most talented player in BYU history leads the nation in scoring (24 ppg) because he is a freak athlete who thrives in transition and in the half-court as a driver. With increased volume has come more 3-point makes, too. Dybantsa's physical traits give him immense potential on defense as well.

This scenario would land the BYU product with a Washington Wizards team that will have trade acquisitions in Trae Young and Anthony Davis returning to the court next season. Washington has been fully in the rebuilding stage for years, but perhaps it can burst onto the scene with a new big three.

3. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Cameron Boozer, Duke

Beneficiaries of having the most valuable draft asset in the NBA because they own the New Orleans Pelicans' first-round pick, the fresh-look Atlanta Hawks are primed to add an intriguing piece to a roster that has been retooled this year. Young's departure means the team no longer has to exhaust all resources trying to build a roster around him.

Cameron Boozer may have been a bad fit with Young because of his tweener label on defense. He is an absolute baller who has done nothing but produce big numbers and winning basketball at every stage of his career, though. Boozer combines brute strength and finesse like few before him as a scorer down low. He can even stretch outside and knock down 3-pointers.

A lack of elite athleticism and rim protection may prevent Boozer from becoming a megastar, like the players drafted before him in this mock draft seem destined to become. That is a little unfortunate for an Atlanta team that recently used the number one pick on Zaccharie Richarcher. While Boozer's floor is sky-high, his ceiling is higher than many are given him credit for, though, and he'd jump-start this new era of Atlanta hoops.

4. Indiana Pacers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Keaton Wagler has been the biggest draft riser in recent weeks. He has done enough to potentially shake up the top four that has consisted of the same players for almost all of the NCAA season. Wagler is a jack of all trades with great positional size, but he most thrives as a shooter. His 43.7% mark from deep is the best 3-point percentage in the Big 10.

The Indiana Pacers were a game away from NBA Finals glory last season. Now they will be picking near the top of the 2026 NBA Draft. Their roster is ready to contend again upon Tyrese Haliburton's return, and they can be selective with this pick. Wagler might not be a consensus top-four pick yet, but he would be a picture-perfect fit alongside the currently injured Pacers star.

5. Brooklyn Nets: Caleb Wilson, UNC

Make no mistake about it, Caleb Wilson is still a top-four prospect in this class with tons of talent at the top. The UNC star has done nothing but dominate all season long, but he will miss time with a broken hand. It is unclear how long Wilson will be sidelined, but the Tar Heels will surely lose some momentum, and in such a stacked draft class, an unfortunate injury could allow a prospect to be leapfrogged on big boards. Wilson's injury likely won't have any long-term repercussions, but it is enough for Wagler to pass him in this mock draft.

After selecting five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, three of which were guards, Wilson falls right into the Brooklyn Nets' laps here. Wilson is an incredible athlete who can finish inside with thunderous intentions. He has also shown off that he has some playmaking knack and mid-range shooting touch, too. The Nets have a lot of future draft picks, but this is their best bet to land a franchise player.

6. Utah Jazz: Kingston Flemings, Houston

Kingston Flemings isn't unlike many Houston prospects. He is an elite defensive player who plays with constant effort. He lands at pick six to the Utah Jazz in this mock draft. The trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. and the potential re-signing/return to action for Walker Kessler will help improve the NBA's worst defense. Drafting Flemings would add to Utah's improvement on that end as they look to make a quick transition into contention.

Flemings has proven he has plenty of offensive pop, too. He scored 42 points against Texas Tech and a fellow first-round-caliber guard, and he is an unselfish player willing to play make for his teammates. It is easy to envision Flemings as the glue player who gets the Jazz to the next level.

7. Dallas Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Mikel Brown dealt with an injury that kept him sidelined for a month. He has also been streaky and sometimes inefficient as a scorer when on the court. When he is firing on all cylinders, though, Brown shows the potential of a superstar. That was evident in Brown's recent 45-point explosion.

Brown takes and makes tough shots. Cooper Flagg is going to get a lot of attention from defenses going forward, so the Dallas Mavericks could use someone who can take some of the pressure off the shoulders of the former number one pick. Brown isn't just a shot chucker, either. He is a solid playmaker from either guard spot.

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Nate Ament, Tennessee

The Memphis Grizzlies had a big three of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. less than a year ago. Only Morant remains. The Grizzlies now have tons of future draft capital and a new organizational direction, but they need to pick the players who can potentially replenish the lost star power.

Nate Ament is a somewhat high-risk, high-reward prospect, but he'd be worth the gamble for the Grizzlies, a team that rarely misses with their draft evaluations. Ament is a 6-foot-10 forward who has some guard-like skills. He can hit jump shots and facilitate the rock a little. Ament came into the college season a little bit raw, and he still needs to improve his frame, but he has been getting better as the season has been going on.

9. Milwaukee Bucks: Koa Peat, Arizona

Koa Peat is a polarizing prospect. He is the best player on the best college team in the nation, but his skill set might not translate all that well to the modern NBA. He is undersized to play center, yet he doesn't offer ball-handling or range. Still, he is a physical presence with interior and mid-range touch, as well as a player who has toughness and a high IQ.

The draft range will be wide for Peat come draft day, but the Milwaukee Bucks seem like a logical fit. Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is unclear, so drafting Peat as his potential replacement in Milwaukee's frontcourt seems like a smart idea.

10. Chicago Bulls: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

The Chicago Bulls blew things up at the NBA trade deadline more than any other team, and now they have way too many guards. Selecting a frontcourt player is a likely inevitability in the 2026 NBA Draft. A lot of the frontcourt players projected to go around this part of the draft are older players, but that doesn't make a lot of sense for a clearly rebuilding Bulls team.

Jayden Quaintance didn't put up crazy numbers as a 17-year-old at Arizona State, and he has missed most of his first year with Kentucky while rehabbing from a knee injury. He is a young player with a skill set that translates to the NBA game, though. Quaintance is a springy athlete who plays with a motor and has defensive versatility. He can wreak havoc inside as a rim protector, but he is athletic enough to guard smaller players on the perimeter, too.

11. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The San Antonio Spurs have taken strides forward and are now NBA Finals contenders. They should look to add a play-now prospect in the NBA Draft, and Yaxel Lendeborg fits the bill as a collegiate player in his sixth season. Considering Lendeborg's jumper still isn't falling at his advanced age, it is unlikely he will ever develop into much of a shooter.

The Michigan big does offer defensive versatility and an ability to create for his teammates. Jeremy Sochan was supposed to fill this role with the Spurs, but the team just released him. Perhaps Lendeborg can be San Antonio's new dirty work power forward.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Braylon Mullins, UConn

Damian Lillard reminded everyone that his return is imminent when he won the 3-point Contest. He will join Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Jrue Holiday in the Portland Trail Blazers backcourt next year. The Trail Blazers also have Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen as young centers.

What the team needs are more wings to pair with Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara. Adding a spot-up shooter like Braylon Mullins makes sense. Mullins can attack closeouts and score inside efficiently, too.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

The 2025 NBA Draft saw the Charlotte Hornets make a fundamental shift in how they build their roster. The team started drafting proven winners, even if they aren't the flashiest or don't seemingly have the highest floors. The change has worked, so don't expect the Hornets to switch things up and go back to drafting raw players this go around.

Hannes Steinbach doesn't wow anyone with his athleticism, but he scores inside and crashes the glass. He has even shown off a little outside shooting touch. The Hornets still need big man depth, and Steinbach seems like the player Charlotte may end up settling on.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

The Oklahoma City Thunder used a first-round pick, one selection later than this spot, on a center in last year's draft. Thomas Sorber has been out for his would-be rookie season because of an ACL tear, though. The Thunder might go back to the pivot spot and get insurance for Sorber's injury in the form of Chris Cenac Jr.

After all, Isaiah Hartenstein's days in Oklahoma City may be numbered as the Thunder navigate the second apron. Furthermore, Chet Holmgren has had injury issues and still needs minutes at the four alongside a bigger-bodied center. Cenac is a fluid center who can even stretch the floor, making him a perfect fit for the Thunder's offensive attack. Cenac can play the four, too, giving him the potential to work alongside other bigs in Oklahoma City.

15. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, Alabama

Labaron Philon just seems to fit Heat Culture. The Alabama guard has been one of the most improved sophomores in the nation, largely because the 3-point shot, which mechanically looked sound last year, has started to fall this season.

Miami needs more offense in its backcourt, as defensive specialist Davion Mitchell has taken most of the point guard minutes this year. Philon would be a great fit, even despite the fact that the Heat made Kasparas Jakucionis their first-round pick last year. Jakucionis and Philon could certainly share a backcourt going forward, too.

16. Golden State Warriors, Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Golden State Warriors have been looking for the true second member of the new era Splash Bros to pair with Stephen Curry ever since Klay Thompson departed the team. Brayden Burries has the makings of an NBA catch-and-shoot specialist. While he isn't a great playmaker and is somewhat undersized to be a pure shooting guard, Burries can score in other ways than just as a standstill shooter.

Burries has played a key role for the number-one-ranked Arizona this year. Now that Buddy Hield is no longer with the Warriors, and considering the fact that the fandom is growing tired of Brandin Podziemski, Burries would likely get minutes right away if drafted by the Warriors.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic): Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

The Grizzlies' hope in this mock draft is that Nate Ament could be Memphis' new Desmond Bane. Patrick Ngongba is drafted here as someone who could replace Jaren Jackson Jr.'s production. He isn't near the rim protector that Jackson was. In fact, Ngongba's lack of vertical leaping ability is a concern. Ngongba also lacks a 3-point jump shot.

He is a solid passer with impressive touch around the rim, though. Even though what Ngongba does well hasn't translated onto the box score much this season, he has the potential to be a solid starting NBA player. The Grizzlies might need insurance for Zach Edey, too, as the 7-foot-4 big man has dealt with worrisome ankle issues over his first two seasons.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Thomas Haugh, Florida

The rich will just continue getting richer. The defending champions are not only poised to win the NBA Finals again, but they have a surplus of future first-round picks, including two or more in 2026. After taking Cenac earlier, the defending champions take a defending champion in his own right with pick 18.

Thomas Haugh was somewhat of a gadget weapon for Florida when they won March Madness last year. He has been unlocked as the team's best player this season. Haugh flies all over and plays hard on defense. He can grab rebounds and is a terrific slasher. If Haugh ended up in Oklahoma City, his winning ways would likely carry over to the pro game and help the Thunder create a dynasty.

19. Charlotte Hornets (via Suns): Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

The third team in a row to have two picks before selection number 20 in this mock draft, the Hornets go with more a developmental project, bucking their trend of taking proven talent in the process. Karim Lopez hasn't put up big numbers for the NZ Breakers. Then again, most prospects who come out of the NBL don't.

Lopez is still arguably the best international prospect in this draft and the first non-collegiate player to go in this mock draft. Scouts have seen Lopez developing in front of their eyes. His numbers and confidence are seemingly growing on a nightly basis. Lopez has the potential to be a versatile chess piece who can do a little bit of everything for the Hornets.

20. Toronto Raptors: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Getting Darius Acuff this late in the draft would be an absolute steal for the Toronto Raptors, as the Arkansas product is arguably a top 10 player in this class. This is a stacked draft at the point guard position, and someone is bound to fall because of it. Acuff is the victim here because none of the teams picking from 10 to 19 in this mock draft need a point guard.

Acuff is a phenomenal scorer from all three levels of the court. He has also proven to be a better playmaker and decision maker than originally anticipated. The Raptors have so much size and the defense to cover for Acuff, who is a one-position defender. His offensive creativity would be welcomed in Toronto, though.

21. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Evans, Duke

It is unclear if LeBron James will play another season or not, but whether he is back with the Los Angeles Lakers or if the team is only led by Luka Doncic, the Lakers will look to add 3-and-D wings. Isaiah Evans is an aggressive 3-point shooter. A high degree of difficulty has led to mediocre efficiency from deep this year, but Evans can make shots off movement, around screens, as a catch-and-shoot threat, or off the bounce.

Evans tries hard on the defensive end, too. He has defensive limitations, and he doesn't do a lot on offense besides take 3-pointers, but he plays a role that is necessary alongside Doncic and/or James.

22. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Cameron Carr, Baylor

Cameron Carr may end up going much higher than this come draft day. The Detroit Pistons would be thrilled to get him with the pick coming their way via the Minnesota Timberwolves. The number one team in the Eastern Conference still needs a dose of 3-point shooting. Carr provides that with a high release and 41.3% mark from deep.

He is also an athletic player who jams down a lot of dunks. Don't be surprised if Carr ends up becoming a lottery pick. He is a steal by Detroit in this mock draft.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

The Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young because he was too small and regularly got exposed on defense. That is a potential concern regarding Christian Anderson, too. Anderson has a slight frame and is far from a stopper on defense.

However, the Hawks wouldn't be asking the Texas Tech guard to replace Young as the leader of the franchise. With pick 23, it would make sense to get a guard who can help ease the burden of Young's departure when it comes to scoring and passing. Anderson is shooting 43.6% from deep. That can't be ignored, nor can Anderson's success in pick-and-rolls with fellow prospect JT Toppin.

24. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Amari Allen, Alabama

Amari Allen is a role player for Alabama. His low usage skill set could pan well to an NBA team that already has superstars that need touches. Allen knocks down jump shots, and he even has some playmaking chops. He seems like the perfect fit for the Philadelphia 76ers.

25. Denver Nuggets: Aday Mara, Michigan

The Denver Nuggets struggled in the non-Nikola Jokic minutes for years because of a lack of bench depth. The backup center position, in particular, has been a weak spot over the years. Denver finally revamped their depth, and it is in their best position to win the NBA Finals since it was crowned champion in 2023 because of it. Jonas Valanciunas is the big man who was traded for to play in the interior when Jokic rests.

However, Valanciunas is not a long-term option. He wanted to go play internationally before the season, and he only has one more year left on his contract. Aday Mara is a 7-foot-3 center who can block shots inside. While his passing is far from Jokic's level, he has shown a little bit of creativity in that regard, too.

26. New York Knicks: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou has an NBA body and tons of physical tools, but he is raw enough that it may take a couple of years of development before he is ready to make a big impact in the NBA. That could be just okay with a New York Knicks team that is already contending for the NBA Finals.

As Yessoufou starts to figure out the game more and reduce his turnover problems, he can become a really good player. Perhaps he will develop sooner than expected, too, because some of his best games at Baylor this season have been recent matchups. His 3-point shot, in particular, has started to fall with more consistency.

27. Boston Celtics: Morez Johnson, Michigan

Morez Johnson is one of three Michigan frontcourt players to appear in the first round of the 2026 NBA Mock Draft. All three have put up solid numbers for a very good Wolverines team this year, but their numbers could perhaps be even better if they didn't have to share the load with two other interior-based prospects.

While Mara has been the primary shot blocker, and Lendeborg has done a lot of facilitating, Johnson is the burst of energy who rounds out the frontcourt. He is shooting 67.9% on 2-point shots. Johnson won't be a fit for everybody, but the Boston Celtics could use some more frontcourt help, especially considering trade deadline acquisition Nikola Vucevic is on an expiring contract and not a guarantee to return to the team next season. The Celtics have played better than expected this year, but they will truly look to contend come next season when Jayson Tatum is back to full health.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Dailyn Swain, Texas

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded a lot of their best wing defenders over the last year. Isaac Okoro and De'Andre Hunter were both traded, leaving the team with next to no small forward depth. That makes Dailyn Swain one of the best picks of this 2026 NBA Mock Draft.

Swain is a defensive playmaker who can jump passing lanes and stop opposing wings at the point of attack. Swain might not become a great offensive player, but he is a connector who can make the right reads and passes. Financial issues may force the Cavaliers to blow up their roster sooner rather than later, but if they go all in for one final championship push next year, Swain is a player who can help out right away.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Point guard has been viewed as a need for the Timberwolves all season long. They traded for Ayo Dosunmu, but he is more of a two-guard. Tyler Tanner is a player the team should target at the end of the first round. Tanner is undersized, and small guards are going out of style in the NBA.

However, he can do everything on offense, and his high dunk and block rates allude to the idea that his size won't hinder him too much. Plus, the Timberwolves have the length and defense on their roster to cover for his flaws.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Flory Bidunga, Kansas

The beginning of the 2026 NBA Mock Draft features a Kansas player going first overall, and the end of it is capped off with a Jayhawks prospect going to the Mavericks. When Peterson hasn't been able to take the court, Flory Bidunga has stepped up to ensure Kansas still thrives.

Bidunga is a monster rim protector on defense and a play finisher on offense. Drafting him and Mikel Brown to pair with last year's number one pick, Cooper Flagg, would help put the Luka Doncic trade behind them.