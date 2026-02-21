On Friday, NBA legend Charles Barkley turned 63. The outspoken “Round Mound of Rebound” received plenty of love.

Throughout the day, Barkley received many birthday messages. Among the first to celebrate was his 1992 Dream Team teammate, Magic Johnson.

“Happy birthday to my good friend and Dream Team teammate Charles Barkley! He’s the funniest man on TV!” Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, actor Samuel L. Jackson posted a video of himself and Johnson jointly wishing Barkley a Happy Birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR MAN, CHARLES BARKLEY” Jackson posted.

Jackson appears with Barkley and Spike Lee in Capital One's March Madness commercials.

Then, the Philadelphia 76ers, whom Barkley played for from 1984 to 1992, issued their celebratory post on Barkley's birthday.

“a franchise and NBA legend. wishing a happy birthday to the one and only Sir Charles Barkley!”

Unquestionably, Barkley is full of superlatives. Brash, controversial, beloved, unapologetic, and iconic. He was that both on and off the court. On the court, Barkley was one of the defining players of his generation. Although he never won an NBA title, he still captivated fans and contemporaries alike with explosive ferociousness.

He was a 5-time NBA All-Star, 1993 NBA MVP, 1988 rebounding champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, Hall of Famer, and on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Off the court, Barkley lets loose, especially when he is on television calling the NBA and NCAA basketball. Furthermore, he is not afraid to venture into politics and social issues.

At 63, Sir Charles remains an uquestionable icon who never ages.