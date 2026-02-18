Lonzo Ball's first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers was cut short after the team traded him to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal. The Jazz eventually waived him, making him a free agent.

Ball said he understood the Cavaliers' decision to move him, but he responded to the narrative that he was playing terribly.

“I don’t feel like I’m playing as badly as people are saying. I know I’m the scapegoat right now. But look, that comes with the name though and that comes with what they brought me in for,” said Ball on “Ball in the Family Podcast.”

“I'm not gonna say I'm playing great. But to me, I’m just missing shots, for real. People are always saying, ‘Shooting 25%.' All right, let's actually take the percentages and let's talk about what that is. That's four shots a game. Sh***y, but I promise we aren’t winning or losing games off of four shots.”

How Zo’s been playing lately… the real breakdown 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/uKl8G56lvH — Ball In The Family Podcast (@ballinthefampod) February 17, 2026

The 28-year-old Ball seemed like the perfect fit for the Cavaliers when they signed him in the offseason. His unselfishness, playmaking, and defense were attributes that coach Kenny Atkinson hailed. But alas, it was not meant to be.

In 35 games for the Cavaliers, Ball averaged 4.6 points on 30.1% shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 20.8 minutes off the bench.

“Can I play better? Yes. Have I been playing terribly? I don't think I have,” added Ball.

Ball, the No.2 overall pick in 2017, has struggled to find his rhythm since missing two seasons due to a knee injury.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in signing Ball.