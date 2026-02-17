Player agent Rich Paul has slowly become one of the most influential figures in the NBA, and his reach continues to expand with more ventures.

Under his firm, Klutch Sports, Paul handles stars like Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, and Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine, to name a few.

Recently, the 45-year-old Paul launched the “Game Over” podcast with sports commentator Max Kellerman. It was, however, not the original vision, as he wanted a nightly sports show.

“The original thing we were going to do was partner with Lorne Michaels. We were going to do a nighttime show on NBC, which was huge. I had lunch with Lorne. He was like, ‘Listen, I just want you to know you’re going to be in 90 million households and it’s a lot of work and so on so forth,'” revealed Paul on “Unguarded.”

Michael, of course, is a well-known figure in show business, having created “Saturday Night Live” and produced “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Paul, however, said he had to pivot after he met with Michaels.

“I flew up to San Francisco and met with Neil (Mohan) from YouTube. Met with him just to be educated on how things work at YouTube, and told him exactly what my idea was and what the plan was. Max and I did that together,” added Paul.

“Game Over” has drawn criticism due to Paul's supposed conflict of interest. Some believe it has blurred the lines between being a player agent and a media figure, warning that sensitive information could be divulged.

James even distanced himself from Paul after the latter suggested on the podcast that the Lakers should trade Austin Reaves.