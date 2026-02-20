There are a plethora of worthy candidates and compelling storylines in the 2025-26 NBA MVP race, so much so that some fans think the award is up for the grabs. The latest ESPN straw poll suggests otherwise. Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in position to retain his crown.

A panel consisting of 100 local, national and international media members overwhelmingly believes the 27-year-old guard is the man to beat. Gilgeous-Alexander received 78 first-place votes, eclipsing Nikola Jokic (18), Cade Cunningham (1), Victor Wembanyama (3) and the rest of the field. With a 230-point lead, the consensus is that a player will earn MVP honors in back-to-back seasons for the seventh time since 2006.

Much has changed since ESPN's initial poll back in December. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic were locked in a tight battle, with only 15 first-place votes and 43 total points separating the former from the latter. Luka Doncic was also safely in third. Following another injury stint, the NBA's scoring leader (points per game) lost considerable traction and finished fifth in the second poll. The Los Angeles Lakers' placement in the Western Conference standings (fifth) could be playing a factor.

The Thunder have maintained first place in the West all season-long (the San Antonio Spurs are close, though). Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on what many predict will be the league's first repeat champion in eight years. Durability is also working in his favor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might simply outlast his competitors

Although the 2025 NBA Finals MVP is currently nursing an abdominal strain, he has only missed seven games to this point of the campaign. Jokic is dangerously close to falling below the mandatory 65-game requirement (can only sit out one more contest), and Wembanyama and Doncic do not have much wiggle room themselves. Cunningham, who has played in 48 of 54 possible games, could emerge as Gilgeous-Alexander's biggest competition.

It is important to note that these votes were tallied before the Detroit Pistons cornerstone rolled into Madison Square Garden and torched the New York Knicks for 42 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recovers from his injury, Cade Cunningham has a perfect opportunity to regale voters with his superbly versatile skill set. He is also leading the team that currently boasts the best record in the NBA.

The Thunder and Pistons face off in Little Caesars Arena next Wednesday, but based on the latest update, OKC could be without its top guy for that would-be MVP showcase. Cunningham can still gain favor by dominating, which is something he will need to do plenty of if there is going to be any suspense surrounding this award race.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field (career high) and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. The three-time All-NBA First-Team selection is in the midst of a truly masterful stretch, and his trophy collection reflects as much. Assuming he can return to action fairly soon, Gilgeous-Alexander may need to make room for more hardware.