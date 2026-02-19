The National Basketball Players Association has appointed an HBCU alumnus to lead the organization. Morehouse College alumnus David Kelly was recently elected as executive director of the organization, succeeding Andre Iguodala.

In a statement released by the NBPA, Kelly spoke about his excitement to step into the role.

“The energy and enthusiasm at the NBPA is palpable and the opportunities for our players are virtually endless. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work advocating on behalf of the players, who drive culture globally and embody all that is great about the game.”

Iguodala spoke highly of Kelly in the NBPA's statement.

“We are thrilled to have David Kelly step into this critical position on our Leadership Team. His unique background will allow us to enhance services for our members in new and creative ways as we transform our enterprise. The immense value of our players continues to expand – both on and off the court – with the global growth of basketball. It is critical that we continue to diversify our expertise to meet their evolving needs.”

Kelly received his Bachelor's degree in English from Morehouse College in 1996 and, a few years later, graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law with his Juris Doctor. He made his leap into the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, first serving as general counsel and vice president of basketball management and strategy from 2012 to 2018. He then assumed the role as chief legal officer and chief business officer at Golden State Entertainment.

H has worked with the NBPA since March 2025 and is now set to assume the role of executive director. In the position, Kelly will utilize his legal expertise and business experience to help guide the organization.