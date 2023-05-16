A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Victor Wembanyama era is upon us. On Tuesday night, we will all get to see who ends up winning the highly-anticipated NBA Draft Lottery and in turn, earn the right to select Wemby as the No. 1 overall pick. There are a handful of teams in contention for the top pick, but if you ask Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett, he’d like to see the French phenom take his talents to the Charlotte Hornets.

Speaking with fellow Celtics legend Paul Pierce, Garnett expressed his desire to see Wembanyama in Charlotte paired up with LaMelo Ball:

“I’m a huge Melo Ball fan,” KG said. “I would love to see the big fella play with a guard that’s spectacular like that. Listen, Melo is watch TV, bro. He’s in that same conversation with Ja (Morant). He’s like new money. I think if you get him in a situation where he could be young and they can run and gun, they could be one of them teams.”

Pierce echoed Garnett’s by saying that he believes Victor Wembanyama in Charlotte would be “the best situation” for the highly-touted big man. In his mind, Pierce believes that Wemby would be a perfect fit with the Hornets in that he, along would LaMelo, would be “the guy.” Unlike other teams where they have a slew of young talents that are also trying to establish themselves, Wembanyama won’t have to go through the same process in Charlotte.

Well, the NBA Draft Lottery is set to start in less than an hour’s time so we shall all soon find out if this is actually going to happen.