The NBA Draft Lottery is nearly here. On Tuesday night, teams who missed out on the postseason will finally know where they will pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. It’s a time of great excitement for fans but also great anxiety, as teams’ long-term outlooks can ride on luck and ping pong balls, especially in this year’s draft, where the grand prize will be Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who is one of the more hyped-up NBA prospects in recent memory.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski hopped on television on Tuesday afternoon to preview the Draft Lottery and ignited the Victor Wembanyama hype, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

"This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA… maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."@wojespn on Victor Wembanyama 🤯 How do you think Wemby's career will look when it's all said and done? 👀pic.twitter.com/ygZyTbFr5n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

Three teams — the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs — own the highest odds of landing the number-one overall picks and Wembanyama at 14%, followed by the Charlotte Hornets (12.5%) and the Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%), respectively, to round out the five teams with the best shot at striking gold in the lottery.

While Wembanyama is the definitive number-one pick and the best prospect in the class at this juncture, whichever squad ends up with the second pick will get one of the best consolation prizes in NBA history in Scoot Henderson. Henderson, 19, is a high-flying floor general who starred with the NBA G League Ignite this season. Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 3.5 turnovers per game across 19 appearances with the Ignite (18 starts).

Regardless of which teams end up with the first and second picks after the lottery, here’s to hoping that they will be hand-in-glove fits for Wembanyama and Henderson’s skillsets.