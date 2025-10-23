For over a decade, Nikola Vucevic has been an unmistakable presence in the NBA, first with the Orlando Magic and more recently with the Chicago Bulls. Additionally, he gave it his all on the international front during tournaments such as Eurobasket for Montenegro.

Altogether, he has demonstrated a trifecta of efficiency, poise, and versatility. All of which was on full display on Wednesday during the Bulls' season opener against the Detroit Pistons. Essentially, Vucevic didn't skip a beat from start to finish. Altogether, he finished with a double-double that included 28 points and 14 rebounds. Plus, he added two assists and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

In all, Vucevic was 11-for-18 (62%) from the field.

Certainly not to be overlooked, Vucevic made four three-pointers as the Bulls went on to win in thrilling fashion 115-11. It also helped that Vucevic was on the floor to make some big shots down the stretch. The Pistons came back from 19 points down to bring it within single digits in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, Vuceivc's performance shows that the 34-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon. That doesn't go unoticed from head coach Billy Donovan.

“Vooch does an unbelivable job professionally taking care of himself getting ready to turn 35,” Donovan said.

Coach Billy Donovan on Nikola Vucevics amazing season opening performance. "Vooch does an unbelievable job professionally taking care of himself getting ready to turn 35"

During the Bulls' Media Day in September, Vucevic still maintained a strong love and passion for the game. All the while, not letting his age and natural limitations that come with that define him.

Additionally, it is crunch time for Vucevic. Currently, he is in the final year of his three-year $60 million contract, which he signed in 2023. Additionally, there are rumors that the Bulls are considering trading him. Rumors that Vucevic has emphatically refuted. Recently, a report circulated that the Bulls were looking to negotiate a trade with the Utah Jazz, per TJ Morin of The Sporting News. In return, Chicago would receive Julian Phillips and Walker Kessler.

With all that is on the table, Chicago should savor each moment with the one they call “Vooch”.

The Bulls are lucky to have Nikola Vucevic while they still have him .

Nobody can deny that for a team of youngsters, it is good to have someone of the veteran pedigree that Vucevic possesses. Overall, he is the type of player to be counted on to set the example of what it means to be a complete player. He is an efficient scorer and playmaker, and can secure double-doubles on a routine basis.

Altogether, Vucevic can score from all spots on the floor, not just in the paint. He also has a really well-executed mid-range jumper and can shoot from beyond the arc when needed. Plus, he has excellent vision on the floor and can create opportunities for his teammates to score, particularly when finding the open man as he drives the defense up to him.

For seven consecutive seasons, he has averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding. Throughout his time with the Bulls, that has been the case. All the while, Vucevic has become a fan favorite in Chicago, hence his nickname. Every time he gets introduced and/or scores, the loud sound of “Vooooch” reverberates through the United Center.

Then there he is, to keep the team together and provide the young guys with a role model to follow.

At this point, anything is possible. The good thing is that the season just started, and the best approach is to take one game at a time. Or the case of “Vooch”, play every game as if it were his last.