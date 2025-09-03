Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic confirmed that EuroBasket 2025 marked the end of his international basketball career, closing a chapter that spanned more than a decade with the Montenegro national team.

Bulls star Nikola Vucevic has announced his retirement from international basketball. His national team Montenegro has been eliminated from EuroBasket 2025.

The 34-year-old big man delivered strong numbers in his final EuroBasket tournament, averaging 20.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists across five games. Vucevic's standout performance came in a win over Sweden when he recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Still, Montenegro fell short of advancing to the knockout round after an 89-83 loss to Great Britain.

“It sucks for me to finish this way. It would have been great to get to the next round and play in Riga, but it is what it is,” Vucevic said after the loss. “I want to thank my teammates, the coaches, the federation, and of course, the fans. It was an honor to play for my country, but now it is time for the next generation to leave its mark.”

Nikola Vucevic had a storied EuroBasket career

Vucevic first suited up for Montenegro at EuroBasket 2011 and went on to play in four EuroBasket tournaments and two FIBA Basketball World Cups. He appeared in 39 official FIBA games, averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. His best team finishes came in EuroBasket 2017 and 2022, when Montenegro placed 13th, and in the 2023 World Cup, when the team finished 11th.

Despite the early exit this summer, Vucevic expressed pride in his country’s achievements. “For a small nation like ours, every appearance in a big tournament was a huge success. We tried to represent Montenegro in the best way possible, and I am proud of what we accomplished,” he said.

While his time with the national team has ended, Vucevic is not stepping away from basketball. The two-time NBA All-Star remains under contract with the Bulls, where he is entering the second season of a three-year deal worth $60 million. He will become a free agent following the 2025-26 season.