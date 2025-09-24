The Chicago Bulls are less than a month away from kicking off their 2025-26 season against the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls didn't have a crazy eventful offseason, recently re-signing guard Josh Giddey but not doing much else to change the team from last year.

One player who has survived trade rumors for years now is big man Nikola Vucevic. Recently, former Bulls player and current commentator Stacey King had insider KC Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network on his Gimme Da Hot Sauce podcast to relay why he thinks a Vucevic trade is unlikely, at least in the short term.

“So to me, Vooch is—you never have to worry about him. He is the ultimate professional and really, to me, can fit in any style of play because he’s just so skilled and so smart,” said Johnson, per Hoopshype. “But yeah, I personally think it’s going to be hard for them to trade him. I mean, because he’s an expiring contract now—and what team is going to give up a lot, when they can probably sign him for pretty cheap on the open market next season, as a veteran piece for a winning team?”

However, Johnson clarified that he doesn't anticipate Vucevic staying a Bulls player forever.

“So, I think Vooch will get his wish eventually. I just don’t think it’ll happen this year. I think in the 2026–2027 season, you’ll see him sign in unrestricted free agency—to a smaller contract—for a championship-contending team. Because look: he can help a winning team. He can help any team. He’s a very skilled player. Very skilled player,” he said.

An awkward fit for the Bulls

A team with players like Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Kevin Huerter in the lineup needs all the defensive help it can get, and Vucevic is not exactly an anchor on that end of the floor.

However, as King mentioned, he is a solid veteran with an elite offensive skillset who could theoretically help many contending teams at some point down the line.

In any case, the Bulls are set to open up their 2025-26 season at home against the Detroit Pistons on October 22.